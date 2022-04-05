 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rain, possibly severe thunderstorms forecast for Pee Dee this evening

Rainfall Forecast
National Weather Service Graphic

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- Heavy rains and possibly severe thunderstorms are forecast for the Pee Dee area Tuesday evening and again late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

"While some strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Tuesday there is also a potential for moderate to heavy rain at times most locations. The primary severe threat Tuesday is thunderstorm wind gusts up to 60 miles an hour and isolated tornadoes," according to a bulletin issued by the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, N.C.

Severe Weather Outlook

"There will be an additional chance for severe weather very late Wednesday night but more-so Thursday morning with thunderstorm wind gusts to 60 miles an hour and isolated tornadoes."

The majority of the Pee Dee is forecast to receive up to 1.5" of rain from the system with isolated higher amounts possible.

The possibility of severe weather increases from north to south, with Florence on the border of marginal to slight chance while Charleston has an enhanced threat.

Severe Weather Outlook

For Wednesday night's storm Florence is again on the border between marginal and slight with the chance for severe weather increasing from east to west with the upstate at an enhanced risk.

