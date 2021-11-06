Rain, wind and cold no match for Florence's Pecan Festival

FLORENCE, S.C. — Saturday's SC Pecan Music & Food Festival turned out to be a tale of two festivals — one that was cool, windy and dry that was good to all vendors and a second that was cold, windy and wet that favored only food vendors.
"It's cold and wet but we're enjoying it," said Tiffany Townsend as she and daughter Brooklyn sheltered under an umbrella waiting for their food to be served up. "We’re going to get some food and go home and warm up."
Townsend said the pair had been at the festival for about 45 minutes before heading for food and home.
Ashley and Lisa Garrels packed up their candle booth Saturday afternoon.
"We were doing fine but we didn’t want to damage any product," Lisa Garrels said.
Pat Edwards of Day Day's Premium Barbecue Sauce said hustled food between the grill and the cash register. She said the weather hadn't hurt business.
"Not at all," she said.
"We're used to this, we do the county fair."
Grand Funk Railroad was scheduled to give a concert on the main stage.
"We're going for it as planned," said Hannah Davis, director of the city’s downtown development corporation and one of the festival's organizers.
"The rain held off for most of the day. Overall, a very good day," Davis said. "I think the (vendors) who prepared had a very good day, and the ones who didn't, they struggled. We had a couple of no shows, but overall it was a pretty good day."
The festival started at 8 a.m. when more than 100 hardy souls hit the streets around town in the Run Like a Nut Half Marathon, 10K and 5K. The races started, in order, at 8, 8:30 and 9 a.m.
Temperatures in the 40s with a stiff northerly wind made for a brisk start to all three races
"It's cold," said West Florence Air Force JROTC cadet Kevin George.
George and fellow cadet Jackson Mozingo were out in the parking lot at the former Fitness Forum as volunteers to help with the race.
"I thought it was going to be colder to be honest, but it's still cold," said George, who was armored against the cold in his Air Force sweats.
"I'm comfortable," Mozingo said. He was sporting a black balaclava arranged so only his eyes showed.
"I have some gloves in the back seat," George said.
Both indicated that many of their classmates were in their vehicles.
"I will not complain about the race. We did one at Myrtle Beach last year way worse than this weather-wise and temperature, said Bailey Johnson, one of the Simply Timing crew there to work the race.
"We were right on the beach holding metal polls, freezing," Jennifer Wilson, also with Simply Timing, said of the Myrtle Beach Race.
"Sitting on the cold sand at the mile and a half mark waiting to turn people around. This is nothing to complain about," Johnson said as she held up a gloved hand and boasted of the hand warmers in her glove.
"We have five layers on, gloves — we came prepared today," Wilson said.
Greg Griffin took shelter from the wind in the doorway of McClenaghan Administrative Annex.
"We came up from Cocoa Beach (Florida)," Griffin said. "My daughter's 40th birthday. This is where she picked to run at. Of anywhere in the United States she wanted to run here. So, we're here."
"We brought the rain too. It rained the entire way" up from Florida, Griffin said. "We were talking about doing the half marathon in Savannah."
"I want to see Grand Funk, I want to see my '60s, '70s rock and roll," Griffin said.
