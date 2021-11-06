Rain, wind and cold no match for Florence's Pecan Festival

"The rain held off for most of the day. Overall, a very good day," Davis said. "I think the (vendors) who prepared had a very good day, and the ones who didn't, they struggled. We had a couple of no shows, but overall it was a pretty good day."

The festival started at 8 a.m. when more than 100 hardy souls hit the streets around town in the Run Like a Nut Half Marathon, 10K and 5K. The races started, in order, at 8, 8:30 and 9 a.m.

Temperatures in the 40s with a stiff northerly wind made for a brisk start to all three races

"It's cold," said West Florence Air Force JROTC cadet Kevin George.

George and fellow cadet Jackson Mozingo were out in the parking lot at the former Fitness Forum as volunteers to help with the race.

"I thought it was going to be colder to be honest, but it's still cold," said George, who was armored against the cold in his Air Force sweats.

"I'm comfortable," Mozingo said. He was sporting a black balaclava arranged so only his eyes showed.

"I have some gloves in the back seat," George said.

Both indicated that many of their classmates were in their vehicles.