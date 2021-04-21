Raines Hospitality acquires western North Carolina resort

FLORENCE, S.C. – A Florence company is making an investment in western North Carolina.
Raines, a hospitality management and development group based in Florence, announced Wednesday morning that it has acquired and plans to renovate the Waynesville Inn Golf Resort and Spa.
“The history and beauty surrounding the Waynesville Inn Golf Resort and Spa are unmatched, and the same can be said for the entire Waynesville community,” said David Tart, managing partner of Raines. “On behalf of the Raines team, we look forward to starting renovations on the historic lodging and golf course, ultimately delivering an experience in Western North Carolina like no other.”
The resort and spa houses an 111-room hotel as well as a 27-hole golf course, originally designed by Donald Ross.
Renovations will begin this summer on the resort-private hotel and golf club and are expected to take between 18 and 24 months. The property will remain open and operational for the duration of the project. Raines’ plans not only include a full restoration of the hotel and golf course but also new construction additions, including practice facilities, golf cottages and restaurants.
Raines is in the process of selecting local architects and contractors to assist with the restoration and repositioning of the hotel, and it has partnered with Bobby Weed Golf Design to fully renovate the golf course, which will include modifying the course to a traditional 18-holes while preserving the history of the original Donald Ross design.
Additionally, seven-times James Beard Award nominated Chef John Fleer of Asheville’s Rhubarb and Benne on Eagle will program and design the property’s restaurants and culinary offerings.
The property joins the firm’s boutique hotel division, Woven by Raines, and expands its existing footprint in western North Carolina, where it also manages The Foundry Hotel Asheville and Curio Collection by Hilton in nearby Asheville.