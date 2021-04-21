Raines Hospitality acquires western North Carolina resort

FLORENCE, S.C. – A Florence company is making an investment in western North Carolina.

Raines, a hospitality management and development group based in Florence, announced Wednesday morning that it has acquired and plans to renovate the Waynesville Inn Golf Resort and Spa.

“The history and beauty surrounding the Waynesville Inn Golf Resort and Spa are unmatched, and the same can be said for the entire Waynesville community,” said David Tart, managing partner of Raines. “On behalf of the Raines team, we look forward to starting renovations on the historic lodging and golf course, ultimately delivering an experience in Western North Carolina like no other.”

The resort and spa houses an 111-room hotel as well as a 27-hole golf course, originally designed by Donald Ross.

Renovations will begin this summer on the resort-private hotel and golf club and are expected to take between 18 and 24 months. The property will remain open and operational for the duration of the project. Raines’ plans not only include a full restoration of the hotel and golf course but also new construction additions, including practice facilities, golf cottages and restaurants.