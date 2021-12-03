Raines names Kristen Myers VP of investments

FLORENCE, S.C. – Raines, one of the Southeast’s premier hospitality management, development, and investment groups, has announced that Kristen Myers was recently appointed vice president of investments.
In this new, specialized role, Myers is responsible for the company’s investment and capital activities, that focus on developing an investment thesis for each of Raines’ projects while also managing investor relations, investment analysis, and underwriting.
“Kristen’s extensive knowledge and strong interpersonal skills will allow Raines to grow and expand its portfolio,” said managing partner Grey Raines. “There isn’t a better person to step into this specialized leadership role.”
Myers has held key leadership roles since she joined the organization in March 2015. After she served as vice president of development for five years, Myers transitioned into an overarching vice president role to oversee the Raines’ long term trajectory by guiding the company through a rebrand and expansion of offerings earlier this year. During this time, Myers also managed Raines’ insurance portfolio and launch of its IMS platform, all while still playing a key leadership role in development.
As Raines continued to grow, Myers, along with other members of the executive team, identified an opportunity to enhance and foster its investor relations infrastructure. Based on her experience and skill set, Myers was identified as the perfect fit for the role.
As she develops an investment thesis for each project she will perform market research, proforma modeling, site acquisition, franchise negotiation, equity/debt financing, underwriting, and more. In addition to these responsibilities, Myers will also place an emphasis on innovating the investor experience, focusing on communication and building relationships with the company’s selective group of investors.
“Investor relations is an integral part of Raines as we pursue expanding our portfolio and work towards our long-term vision,” Myers said. “I’m excited to focus on growth in this specialized role; improving upon the current investor experience, while opening doors for new investor opportunities as well.”
As Myers steps into this position, her top priority is to establish a base for investor communication, using her investment experience and adding interpersonal skillset to elevate Raines’s investor experience.