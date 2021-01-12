Rally for America set for Sunday in Columbia; participants to caravan from Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. − A group of Pee Dee residents are planning to caravan to Columbia to show their support for America.
Veteran Guy Drive for America is scheduled to take place Sunday, a day before Kind Day at the Dome, and will start that morning at the Florence Center, said organizer Shawn Laurie.
"We're going to use the Statehouse as a speaking platform. We'll have 10 guest speakers from social media platforms, mainly Tik Tok," Laurie, a veterans advocate with a significant presence on the platform.
Laurie said the topics will focus on what organizers and presents think are wrong in America.
"I personally feel like a lot of our rights have been, not necessarily taken away, but infringed," Laurie said. "I've experienced being banned from certain platforms for speaking my mind."
Laurie said the issue is one faced by advocates both on the left and right.
"American citizens are being silenced," Laurie said. "We're tired of it, and we want change for all people. This isn't a right or left rally.
"There will be more conservative than left, but we've told Democrats that if they want to show up and stand with us, this isn't a one president, this is about being American."
"It's not pro-Trump or anti-Biden, but is pro America. We need to start standing together," Laurie said.
Participants are asked to be at the Florence Center between 8 and 10:30 a.m. to line up and then caravan to the Statehouse at 10:30 a.m. Speaking in Columbia is scheduled to start about 1:30 p.m., Laurie said.
Laurie said he expects a racially diverse turnout, many of whom will be former military.