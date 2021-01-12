Rally for America set for Sunday in Columbia; participants to caravan from Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. − A group of Pee Dee residents are planning to caravan to Columbia to show their support for America.

Veteran Guy Drive for America is scheduled to take place Sunday, a day before Kind Day at the Dome, and will start that morning at the Florence Center, said organizer Shawn Laurie.

"We're going to use the Statehouse as a speaking platform. We'll have 10 guest speakers from social media platforms, mainly Tik Tok," Laurie, a veterans advocate with a significant presence on the platform.

Laurie said the topics will focus on what organizers and presents think are wrong in America.

"I personally feel like a lot of our rights have been, not necessarily taken away, but infringed," Laurie said. "I've experienced being banned from certain platforms for speaking my mind."

Laurie said the issue is one faced by advocates both on the left and right.

"American citizens are being silenced," Laurie said. "We're tired of it, and we want change for all people. This isn't a right or left rally.