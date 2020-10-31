 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rally for students, Florence One employees scheduled for Sunday afternoon
0 comments

Rally for students, Florence One employees scheduled for Sunday afternoon

{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – A rally to support students, bus drivers and Florence One Schools employees is scheduled for Sunday.

The rally is scheduled to begin with a parade at 1:30 p.m. at the Excellent Learning Center located at 807 North Irby St.

From to 2 to 4 p.m., the rally will be held in the Big T parking lot, located at 1113 Oakland Ave.

It will be presented by Elder Alexis D. Pipkins Sr., a member of the Florence One Schools board.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Christmas in Marion: D.J. Rowell stars in holiday movie

MARION, S.C. — A former Marion basketball star is the male lead in Christmas movie set to debut on Sunday. 

D.J. Rowell plays Wesley who invites Elle, a career-focused investment banker who loses her parents in a car accident, to spend Christmas with his family in South Carolina in Christmas in Carolina. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert