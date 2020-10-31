Rally for students, Florence One employees scheduled for Sunday afternoon

FLORENCE, S.C. – A rally to support students, bus drivers and Florence One Schools employees is scheduled for Sunday.
The rally is scheduled to begin with a parade at 1:30 p.m. at the Excellent Learning Center located at 807 North Irby St.
From to 2 to 4 p.m., the rally will be held in the Big T parking lot, located at 1113 Oakland Ave.
It will be presented by Elder Alexis D. Pipkins Sr., a member of the Florence One Schools board.
