Randy Godbold retiring as Florence County veterans affairs officer

"I was really good at it [being a recruiter] because I thought that the Navy was a good opportunity to get ahead in life," Godbold said. "Later on in life, I got the opportunity to make sure that they got the benefits that they were entitled to. This job gave me the opportunity to do that."

Godbold's replacement will be appointed by the county's legislative delegation.

State Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. announced Friday morning that the delegation was forming a committee to find Godbold's replacement.

“Randy has been a true public servant and has helped our local veteran community get the support and benefits they have earned through their dedication and sacrifice to our nation," Leatherman said in a media advisory announcing the formation of the committee. "With the opening of the new VA nursing home in Florence this fall it is incredibly important to find the next leader for this office. Supporting our veterans is one of my top priorities. They have fought for us and they deserve to have us fight for them."

State Rep. Roger Kirby will chair the committee.

“Randy served our veteran community with unwavering commitment and enthusiasm," Kirby said. "We need someone with the same dedication and drive to be our county’s advocate for veterans and their families.”