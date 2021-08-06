Randy Godbold retiring as Florence County veterans affairs officer

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence County will soon have a new veterans affairs officer for the first time since 2011.
Randy Godbold, the county veterans affairs officer, confirmed Friday morning that he would be retiring effective Oct. 29 after serving the county for 10 years.
The county veterans affairs officer works to support veterans and their families by coordinating services, benefits, and collaborative partnerships.
"This October will make 10 years," Godbold said. "I'm going to retire on the 29th of October. My 62nd birthday is on the 22nd and I'm going to go ahead and finish out the month."
Godbold listed partnering with the Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority to offer free bus rides to veterans, the building of a 104-bed United States Veterans Affairs nursing home in Florence, and the construction of the county's veterans affairs building as his top accomplishments.
"The biggest thing of all is bringing the community together working good for the veterans," Godbold said.
Prior to becoming veterans affairs officer, Godbold served in the Navy for 22 years: serving as an engineer on a ship and as a recruiter.
Godbold said it meant a lot to give back to his fellow veterans.
"I was really good at it [being a recruiter] because I thought that the Navy was a good opportunity to get ahead in life," Godbold said. "Later on in life, I got the opportunity to make sure that they got the benefits that they were entitled to. This job gave me the opportunity to do that."
Godbold's replacement will be appointed by the county's legislative delegation.
State Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. announced Friday morning that the delegation was forming a committee to find Godbold's replacement.
“Randy has been a true public servant and has helped our local veteran community get the support and benefits they have earned through their dedication and sacrifice to our nation," Leatherman said in a media advisory announcing the formation of the committee. "With the opening of the new VA nursing home in Florence this fall it is incredibly important to find the next leader for this office. Supporting our veterans is one of my top priorities. They have fought for us and they deserve to have us fight for them."
State Rep. Roger Kirby will chair the committee.
“Randy served our veteran community with unwavering commitment and enthusiasm," Kirby said. "We need someone with the same dedication and drive to be our county’s advocate for veterans and their families.”
The other members of the committee are state Sen. Kent Williams and state Rep. Phillip Lowe.
People interested in the position are asked to send their resume to Dianne Mullis at dmullis@scsenate.gov by Friday, Sept. 3.