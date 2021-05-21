Ray Brown saw the world in the Navy

Brown said one of the worst encounters he had in Vietnam lasted three hours and 20 minutes. He recalls the day, Aug. 31, 1968. He was aboard an ASPB boat (assault boat).

His boat was equipped with radar and moved quickly. They went out first and let the other boats behind them know if the water was deep enough to go into. His job was to drive the boat.

“The North Vietnamese hit us that day,” he said.

He said it was a very close operation; some were killed.

He said the Lord has always been at work in his life, and for that reason, when the men on his boat were given the opportunity to change the boat’s name he suggested the name “You and Me God.” The boat had previously been named the “Johnny Walker.”

“I said if we live it will be because of God,” Brown said.

Brown said he knew it was only with God’s guidance that they would get back home.

The boat patrolled up and down the river as an “advertisement for God,” Brown said.

Brown said the boat was hit three times while he was on it; it wasn’t sunk and no one was killed.

He made it back home.