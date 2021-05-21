Ray Brown saw the world in the Navy

LAKE VIEW, S.C. – William Ray Brown remembers vividly when he decided to join the United States Navy.
He was in a tobacco field in rural Dillon County.
“I was suckering tobacco (removing small shoots from the plant),” Brown said.
A hot and dirty job, he said.
Brown was raised by his grandparents on a farm in Lake View. Brown said he was in the field working when he told his grandmother, whom he called “Mama” and who was his legal guardian, that he was enlisting in the Navy.
He recalls telling her, “Mama, I’m going in the Navy. They don’t have any tobacco on a ship. All they do is ride around on a ship and see the world.”
Just finishing Lake View High School, the 17-year-old was ready to leave home. His grandmother encouraged him to marry his girlfriend, Janet, instead, but that wouldn’t happen for another 46 years when she came back into his life.
Brown said he had seen a sailor on board a ship on a postcard, and that is where he got the idea to join the Navy. He dreamed of getting out of the tobacco field and seeing the world.
“I did see the world at Uncle Sam’s expense,” Brown said.
He sailed from Vietnam to Africa, to Spain to Iraq, and to places in between.
But it wasn’t exactly like that young boy thought it was going to be.
Brown said it didn’t take long to find out this war (Vietnam) was for real. Men were killed. This was not Hollywood. It was not always idyllic like the postcard made Navy life appear.
However, Brown spent 32 years in service between active duty and the reserves. His military career began in October 1965. He retired in January 2004.
“I was in active service for three and half years,” he said.
Brown spent two years in the Marine Corps reserve Company D, 4th Marine Division, and 30 years in the Navy.
Brown served in the United States Naval Reserves from 1965 to 1971, 1974 to 1976 and 1982 to 2004. “I was on a minesweeper,” Brown said. “You can’t get off until you get out of the Navy.”
He got out and went back in, which he said accounts for some missing years in his dates of service.
When he enlisted, Brown was sent to boot camp in Illinois. Before going to Vietnam, he served aboard an oiler, the USS Pawcatuck, went to Marine Island, Vallejo, California, for river assault craft training and then took a survival, escape, resistance and evasion course.
Brown spent 11 months and 18 days in Vietnam in the River Division 11, River Squadron 112.
Brown said one of the worst encounters he had in Vietnam lasted three hours and 20 minutes. He recalls the day, Aug. 31, 1968. He was aboard an ASPB boat (assault boat).
His boat was equipped with radar and moved quickly. They went out first and let the other boats behind them know if the water was deep enough to go into. His job was to drive the boat.
“The North Vietnamese hit us that day,” he said.
He said it was a very close operation; some were killed.
He said the Lord has always been at work in his life, and for that reason, when the men on his boat were given the opportunity to change the boat’s name he suggested the name “You and Me God.” The boat had previously been named the “Johnny Walker.”
“I said if we live it will be because of God,” Brown said.
Brown said he knew it was only with God’s guidance that they would get back home.
The boat patrolled up and down the river as an “advertisement for God,” Brown said.
Brown said the boat was hit three times while he was on it; it wasn’t sunk and no one was killed.
He made it back home.
Over his career, Brown earned a Bronze Star Medal with Combat “V” Device, Purple Heart, Navy Meritorious Service Medal with Gold Star, Navy Commendation Medal with Gold Star, and other service awards and campaign ribbons for Vietnam service, Desert Storm, and Operation Enduring Freedom after the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York.
None were as important as the Purple Heart, he said. He said it represents those who didn’t come home — the blood that was shed.
“I was wounded, but they didn’t come home,” he said. “All gave some and some gave all. That sums it up.”
Brown served in the Vietnam, Desert Storm, and Operation Noble Eagle and Enduring Freedom.
He entered the Navy as a seaman recruit E1. He ended his career as a BMCM – master chief boatswain’s mate.
During his service, Brown said, he got to see the world, but he also saw combat and lives lost.
When he returned home from serving in Vietnam, Brown said, “I didn’t want to talk to people. I just couldn’t communicate. I spent a lot of time in the woods by myself.”
Again, Brown said, God intervened. He put someone in his life to help him.
He said a park superintendent at Little Pee Dee State Park, Lafon Norton, came to his house to talk to him. Norton offered Brown a job at the park.
“I had been a lifeguard for him in high school,” Brown said.
Brown said at first he did odd jobs like mowing grass where he could work alone.
“I didn’t want to get close to anyone,” Brown said. “That was natural over there (Vietnam).”
He said you self-isolate so as not to get close to people that might not be there tomorrow. Brown said he had one close friend while in Vietnam.
Brown said Norton worked with him. He gradually added duties to his day that included interacting with campers.
“The Lord worked through him and others to help me,” he said.
Finally, Brown felt at easy around people.
Brown said he knew he needed an education. He went to the University of South Carolina and received his undergraduate degree in political science in three years on the GI Bill in December 1974. He continued and got his master’s degree.
He went to work for the Regional Council of Government in Sumter. Brown retired with more than 30 years of service in local, state and federal government. He has spent 27 years in farmland and timber management. Brown was appointed to and currently serves on the Dillon County Zoning Board of Appeals.
Brown said he and Janet reconnected 40-something years after he left home to join the Navy. They married and have been on a journey of their own ever since.
Brown said of his time in the military, he saw the world and “I made lasting friendships.”