Ray Isle to lead a Tasting Class at 2022 Florence Wine & Food Festival.

FLORENCE, S.C. – Since the Florence Wine & Food Festival launched in 2017, savoring fine wines has been a focal point of this weekend of culinary-themed events that benefit Help 4 Kids Florence.
This year award-winning wine writer Ray Isle will lead a wine tasting class at the 2022 Florence Wine & Food Festival for those who want to expand their horizons.
Each year, the festival's Board of Directors invites a California winemaker to Florence for the weekend, to serve its wines at a VIP tasting event and also to pair the wines for each course of the festival's finale — The Final Pour, a five-course dinner that showcases Florence’s restaurant-chef talent.
This year, the board chose Paso Robles winemaker Guillaume Fabre of the winery Clos Solène, located in the Willow Creek District of Paso Robles. Clos Solène’s wines are so coveted — and production numbers limited, just 3,500 cases per year — most vintages are allocated only to subscribers on the winery's mailing list.
“Having Fabre onsite at the 2022 Florence Wine & Food Festival, providing tasting and buying opportunities, is truly a special event for the Pee Dee,” said Tamara Kirven, the festival's executive producer.
As the executive wine editor of Food & Wine and wine and spirits editor for Travel+Leisure, Isle writes Food & Wine’s monthly Bottle Service column and contributes regular print and online features about wine, spirits, and wine-related travel to both magazines. A featured presenter at food festivals from Aspen to Austin to Venice, Italy, Isle also appears as a frequent guest on national programs such as Today, CNBC’s On the Money, NPR’s All Things Considered and American Public Media’s Splendid Table.
The class, "Passport to Paso Robles," Isle will guide at the Florence Wine & Food Festival focuses on wines from the region that’s the neighborhood of Clos Solène, an area Isle calls "one of the most dynamic and exciting regions in California wine right now, with adventurous young winemakers and established names making wines at the top of their game.”
Ticket-holders at this event, scheduled for 11 a.m. April 2 at Victors, will follow along as Isle guides a tasting of the best bottles from a range of premier samples of top Rhone-style red and white wines. Guests will taste for themselves why Isle holds the region in high esteem.
To purchase tickets for the event, visit florencewineandfood.com.
To follow Ray Isle's wine exploits and travels, follow him on Twitter @islewine and on Instagram @rayisle. Follow Clos Solène on Instagram @ClosSolene and on Facebook @ClosSolene.