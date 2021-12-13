Ray Isle to lead a Tasting Class at 2022 Florence Wine & Food Festival.

FLORENCE, S.C. – Since the Florence Wine & Food Festival launched in 2017, savoring fine wines has been a focal point of this weekend of culinary-themed events that benefit Help 4 Kids Florence.

This year award-winning wine writer Ray Isle will lead a wine tasting class at the 2022 Florence Wine & Food Festival for those who want to expand their horizons.

Each year, the festival's Board of Directors invites a California winemaker to Florence for the weekend, to serve its wines at a VIP tasting event and also to pair the wines for each course of the festival's finale — The Final Pour, a five-course dinner that showcases Florence’s restaurant-chef talent.

This year, the board chose Paso Robles winemaker Guillaume Fabre of the winery Clos Solène, located in the Willow Creek District of Paso Robles. Clos Solène’s wines are so coveted — and production numbers limited, just 3,500 cases per year — most vintages are allocated only to subscribers on the winery's mailing list.

“Having Fabre onsite at the 2022 Florence Wine & Food Festival, providing tasting and buying opportunities, is truly a special event for the Pee Dee,” said Tamara Kirven, the festival's executive producer.