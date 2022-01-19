READ NOW: Democratic response to Henry McMaster's State of the State address

The South Carolina House Democratic Caucus provided the remarks of State Rep. Spencer Wetmore as prepared for delivery prior to her response to Henry McMaster's State of the State address.

Good evening! My name is Spencer Wetmore. I’m a freshman member of the South Carolina House of Representatives, and I’m proud to represent many of the coastal areas of Charleston County. My husband and I live on Folly Beach with our two daughters, Brooks and Lola Kate. I was blessed to grow up here in South Carolina, spending time between Charleston where I was born and raised and Sumter and Mayesville where most of my family still lives.

I can't remember a tougher two years for our state than the ones we've all been living through. Parents of young children who were home from school can tell you what a renewed appreciation we have for our schools and teachers. We were all reminded that we can’t live without our local businesses and restaurants, and we are thankful for the state’s economic drivers, big and small, that bring good jobs for our families and neighbors.