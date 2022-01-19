READ NOW: Henry McMaster's State of the State address

In meetings and conferences in other parts of the country, I am often introduced as the 117th governor of the Great State of South Carolina. What is interesting is that as other governors are introduced, they may be the 23rd governor of Arizona, or the 40th governor of California or the 48th governor of Kansas. It makes you think: Our state was one of the original thirteen colonies, one of the thirteen that produced the Declaration of Independence in 1776 and one of twelve which created and signed the United States Constitution in 1787.

Our people – from then until now – have endured and overcome every obstacle and challenge created by man and nature. We have seen it all and endured it all. With that heritage, we stand today in a moment brimming with opportunity and promise.

So, let us seize this moment by thinking big, by being bold, confident and by making transformative investments. In this way, I believe we will set our State on a course that will provide the opportunity for prosperity, success, and happiness for generations of South Carolinians.

Let us continue working together. Let’s keep winning. I believe in South Carolina and I believe in America. And I believe in each and every one of you. The best is yet to come.

God Bless the Palmetto State. And God Bless her extraordinary people.