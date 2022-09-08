Ready. Set. Book: Florence library's used book sale is Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. — Release the bookworms may not have the cachet of release the hounds, but 9 a.m. Saturday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library in Florence the overall effect will be the same.

From 9 a.m. until noon the library will conduct it’s first used book sale in more than three years.

“We have everything set up from large print to cooking, and it’s been a while since we were able to do a book sale just because of the pandemic,” said Deborah Bartell, information services manager for the library. “We’re excited about what we have to offer, hopefully browse through and hopefully grab some that they were in need of or looking for quite some time.”

“We’ve gone through some inventory and combed the shelves and we have a lot of book donations in. From the community donations we have been able to set up a lot of things we normally wouldn’t have been able to,” she said. “Biographies, art hobbies, large print for some people who really need large print, the cooking is always such a hit.”

There will also be copies of Nick Zeigler’s history of Florence book for sale, still wrapped, for $5, said Aubrey B. Carroll, chief of Headquarters Library Services.

“All the proceeds support Friends of the Florence County Library and all the great work they do supporting our children’s programs, our adult programs — hey make possible our downloadable books. All of that goes right back into supporting library services for the community,” Carroll said.

The sale also has more than a few tables of children’s books that have all been “pre-loved,” which makes the best books easy to select, Carroll said.

Missing from this year’s sale will be the library’s esoteric and rare books, which can be accessed by appointment for those interested, Carroll said.

“This is the first one in three years,” Bartell said.

“We have our hardbacks for $1, our paperbacks are 2/$1, our DVD and books on CDs to sell as well,” Bartell said.

Carroll said the library will accept major credit and debit cards as well as cash but won’t accept checks.

He also said that given the expected crowd masks were recommended but not required.

“The fun starts at 9 a.m. — we’re running from 9 a.m. to noon,” Bartell said.

Volunteers will be on hand to help the more serious book worms get their treasures from the library to their cars.