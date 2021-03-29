 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ready, set, vote: Florence City Council special elections to be held Tuesday
0 comments
featured

Ready, set, vote: Florence City Council special elections to be held Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}
Election Day 2016

"Vote Here" signs will be seen Tuesday in parts of Florence.

 MORNING NEWS FILE PHOTO

FLORENCE, S.C. – Six to one or five to two?

The final composition of the Florence City Council will be determined Tuesday. 

The special elections for seats representing council districts 1 and 3 will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

District 1 includes most of north Florence and several subdivisions that have recently been annexed into the city. The district was represented by Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin prior to her election as mayor. 

Democrat Lashonda Nesmith Jackson faces Republican William Schofield in the District 1 race. Nesmith Jackson defeated Joey McMillan in a primary runoff. They advanced to the runoff over Daryl Witherspoon Mitchell, James “Big Man” Kennedy and Jermaine Nowline.

Schofield was unopposed for the Republican nomination.

Precincts where ballots can be cast are Delmae 1 and 2, Ebenezer 1, 2 and 3, Florence 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10 and 11, Savannah Grove, Spaulding and West Florence 1 and 2.

Some of these precincts are split between areas inside the city and outside the city and between districts 1, 2 and 3. Thus, it is possible to vote in these precincts during general elections but not be eligible to vote in today’s primaries.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Voters who do not vote in these precincts are not eligible to vote in the election.

District 3 includes two-thirds of south Florence and parts of west Florence. It was previously represented by Florence County Councilman Buddy Brand before he was elected to the county council. 

Republican Bryan Braddock is unopposed in District 3. He defeated former Councilman Robby Hill in a runoff. Braddock and Hill advanced to the runoff over former Councilman Glynn Willis and John Sweeney.

Precincts where ballots can be cast are Florence 7, Florence 8, Florence 12, Florence 14, Savannah Grove and South Florence 1.

Some of these precincts are split between areas inside the city and outside the city and between districts 1, 2 and 3. Thus, it is possible to vote in these precincts during general elections but not be eligible to vote in primaries.

Voters who do not vote in these precincts are not eligible to vote in the election.

If Nesmith Jackson and Braddock win, the council will have a six to one Democratic majority.

This would be the exact same party allocation as the council from Pat Gibson-Hye Moore's election in 2016 until Glynn Willis rejoined the Republican Party last year.  

If Schofield and Braddock win, the council would become a five to two Democratic majority, the exact same party allocation as prior to the Nov. 3 general election. 

Results and immediate reactions will be posted on SCNow.com on Tuesday night with the results and more reactions planned for the Thursday edition of the Morning News. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NY Woman: Gov. Cuomo forced kisses on my cheek

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Clarendon 3 residents: Why are we being forced to consolidate?
Local News

Clarendon 3 residents: Why are we being forced to consolidate?

TURBEVILLE, S.C. – A group of concerned residents of Clarendon School District 3 are wondering why they are being told to consolidate by the South Carolina General Assembly. A group of concerned residents including at least one elected official and a former candidate for office recently spoke with the Morning News about their concerns over plans that propose to consolidate all three districts in the county over a two year period. 

+3
Tom Rice: If I had to vote again tomorrow, I'd vote to impeach Donald Trump
Local News

Tom Rice: If I had to vote again tomorrow, I'd vote to impeach Donald Trump

FLORENCE, S.C. – Congressman Tom Rice told several Pee Dee area residents Wednesday that if he had to vote again tomorrow, he would vote to impeach former president Donald Trump. One of the last questions at the coffee with the Congressman event Rice hosted Wednesday afternoon was a Florence area resident told Rice that he would not be voting for him in 2022 even if the former president campaigned for him. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert