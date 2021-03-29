Ready, set, vote: Florence City Council special elections to be held Tuesday

FLORENCE, S.C. – Six to one or five to two?
The final composition of the Florence City Council will be determined Tuesday.
The special elections for seats representing council districts 1 and 3 will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
District 1 includes most of north Florence and several subdivisions that have recently been annexed into the city. The district was represented by Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin prior to her election as mayor.
Democrat Lashonda Nesmith Jackson faces Republican William Schofield in the District 1 race. Nesmith Jackson defeated Joey McMillan in a primary runoff. They advanced to the runoff over Daryl Witherspoon Mitchell, James “Big Man” Kennedy and Jermaine Nowline.
Schofield was unopposed for the Republican nomination.
Precincts where ballots can be cast are Delmae 1 and 2, Ebenezer 1, 2 and 3, Florence 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10 and 11, Savannah Grove, Spaulding and West Florence 1 and 2.
Some of these precincts are split between areas inside the city and outside the city and between districts 1, 2 and 3. Thus, it is possible to vote in these precincts during general elections but not be eligible to vote in today’s primaries.
Voters who do not vote in these precincts are not eligible to vote in the election.
District 3 includes two-thirds of south Florence and parts of west Florence. It was previously represented by Florence County Councilman Buddy Brand before he was elected to the county council.
Republican Bryan Braddock is unopposed in District 3. He defeated former Councilman Robby Hill in a runoff. Braddock and Hill advanced to the runoff over former Councilman Glynn Willis and John Sweeney.
Precincts where ballots can be cast are Florence 7, Florence 8, Florence 12, Florence 14, Savannah Grove and South Florence 1.
Some of these precincts are split between areas inside the city and outside the city and between districts 1, 2 and 3. Thus, it is possible to vote in these precincts during general elections but not be eligible to vote in primaries.
Voters who do not vote in these precincts are not eligible to vote in the election.
If Nesmith Jackson and Braddock win, the council will have a six to one Democratic majority.
This would be the exact same party allocation as the council from Pat Gibson-Hye Moore's election in 2016 until Glynn Willis rejoined the Republican Party last year.
If Schofield and Braddock win, the council would become a five to two Democratic majority, the exact same party allocation as prior to the Nov. 3 general election.
