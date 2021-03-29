Ready, set, vote: Florence City Council special elections to be held Tuesday

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Voters who do not vote in these precincts are not eligible to vote in the election.

District 3 includes two-thirds of south Florence and parts of west Florence. It was previously represented by Florence County Councilman Buddy Brand before he was elected to the county council.

Republican Bryan Braddock is unopposed in District 3. He defeated former Councilman Robby Hill in a runoff. Braddock and Hill advanced to the runoff over former Councilman Glynn Willis and John Sweeney.

Precincts where ballots can be cast are Florence 7, Florence 8, Florence 12, Florence 14, Savannah Grove and South Florence 1.

Some of these precincts are split between areas inside the city and outside the city and between districts 1, 2 and 3. Thus, it is possible to vote in these precincts during general elections but not be eligible to vote in primaries.

If Nesmith Jackson and Braddock win, the council will have a six to one Democratic majority.

This would be the exact same party allocation as the council from Pat Gibson-Hye Moore's election in 2016 until Glynn Willis rejoined the Republican Party last year.