Ready to give back, ‘Momma Jennie’ gets her nursing diploma from FMU

“We have our own place,” Jennie Sawyer said. “Getting this degree will completely change our lives. It will give my children the opportunity to further their education. I consider myself very blessed to have the opportunity FMU has given me to provide for my family while also pursuing my dreams.”

Russell says McLeod is gaining a nurse who is beyond an entry-level employee.

“I would trust her to care for me and my child, and that says a lot, because I don’t usually trust anybody,” Russell said. “She will be phenomenal, and they’re lucky to have her.

“She’s very mature. She’s very motherly, and I mean that in a nice way. She cares about what’s going on with everyone. Everyone comes to her for emotional support and to vent. She’s pretty much the student body president for her class. She speaks on behalf of others. They saw her as a mentor and a leader from the start.”

In many ways, Russell says that Sawyer exemplifies the caring approach FMU Nursing tries to instill in its students.

“There’s more than the human being in that bed,” Russell said. “There are spiritual aspects, emotional aspects. … The extension of a patient is family. Jennie has never forgotten that.