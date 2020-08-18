readySC helping Niagara bottling to find workers

In the 1950s and 1960s, according to the history page of the readySC website, the state was losing its young people to other states — the 1970 census is the only one since 1950 that the state did not have 10% or greater population growth — with higher-paying jobs in industry that were not available in the agrarian Palmetto State.

So, in 1961, the state's General Assembly created a joint study committee to recommend ways to attract more industry and, thus, keep its young people at home.

That joint study committee made two major recommendations: an intensive training program for established industries and the establishment of a technical training program that would allow the state's residents to develop new skills and become more employable. From these recommendations sprang the readySC program and the state's 16 technical colleges, including Florence-Darlington Technical College.

"ReadySC works to help existing businesses but also new incoming industries to get the word out about the jobs that are open," Bosch said. "Then, they can also help with pre-hire and training and that kind of thing."