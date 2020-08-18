readySC helping Niagara bottling to find workers

FLORENCE, S.C. — A company investing $70 million in Florence County is using the state's technical college recruiting system to find workers for its new plant.
Recently, Niagara Bottling started to seek four machine operators and an injection molding operator through the readySC system for the company's 502,330-square-foot plant being constructed in the Pee Dee Touchstone Energy Commerce Park.
The company announced in February that it would construct the facility. It is expected to employ 70 people within a five-year period.
Stephanie Bosch, project manager for the Florence County Economic Development Partnership, said readySC was part of helping a company to get established or grow in the state.
"Jim Shrift is the person over this area for readySC, and he's basically working with Niagara to help facilitate the process," Bosch said. "We're excited to be able to use them [readySC] as a resource and that Niagara is using them as a resource, too."
Shrift said he is part of a well-oiled machine helping a company to move to or expand in South Carolina by helping the company find workers, develop apprenticeship programs and other things to make sure the company is successful in the state.
The readySC system is a division of the state's technical college system. It has its origins in the formation of the technical college system in the 1960s.
In the 1950s and 1960s, according to the history page of the readySC website, the state was losing its young people to other states — the 1970 census is the only one since 1950 that the state did not have 10% or greater population growth — with higher-paying jobs in industry that were not available in the agrarian Palmetto State.
So, in 1961, the state's General Assembly created a joint study committee to recommend ways to attract more industry and, thus, keep its young people at home.
That joint study committee made two major recommendations: an intensive training program for established industries and the establishment of a technical training program that would allow the state's residents to develop new skills and become more employable. From these recommendations sprang the readySC program and the state's 16 technical colleges, including Florence-Darlington Technical College.
"ReadySC works to help existing businesses but also new incoming industries to get the word out about the jobs that are open," Bosch said. "Then, they can also help with pre-hire and training and that kind of thing."
Niagara, Bosch added, is known for its technologically advanced plants. Thus, the company needs machine operators who can monitor production and operate the sophisticated machinery the company will use to produce its bottled water.
Niagara is expected to begin hiring warehouse associates later in the month.
To apply for the machine operator jobs, visit sctechjobs.com.
