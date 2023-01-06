Real estate agents optimistic about housing market despite rising interest rates

FLORENCE, S.C. — Some real estate people in Florence are optimistic about the market despite rising interest rates.

According to an article by the Associated Press, the average long-term U.S. mortgage rate has climbed over 6%, which is the highest in 14 years since the housing crash of 2008.

In South Carolina, the average mortgage rate for a 30-year fixed loan is 6.36%. The highest mortgage rate in history was in October 1981 with an interest rate of 18.45% and the lowest mortgage rate was in 2020 at 2.68%, according to Mortgage Buyer Freddie Mac.

Real estate broker Joey McMillan, who has 20 years of experience, said not to panic over the rise in interest rates. He said the rates are not usually high but are higher than what most are used to with the housing market.

When he first started in the business, McMillan said, interest rates were slightly higher than the current rate at 7½ percent. He said several people working in his office could attest to their interest rate being as high as 18% on their first home.

“Today the interest rates are at 6½ percent,” he said. “That is definitely up from six months ago, but in the early '80s, interest rates were as high as 18 percent. Historically, rates are pretty good. We are just used to extremely low rates.”

McMillan compared current interest rates to past interest rates.

At an interest rate of 6½ percent, a payment on a $200,000 house will be $1,200. With an interest rate of 3½ percent, the mortgage payment on a $200,000 house would be $898, which is a $366 difference a month.

“That is a lot of money. Don't get me wrong,” McMillan said. “But there are strategies to help the buyer with their payment. They can buy down rates for a limited period of time or refinance for a lower interest rate. We tell people to marry the house and date the rate.”

The prediction for 2023 is that interest rates will go back down. Overall, McMillan said, owning is better than renting.

“The rental market in Florence is super tight,” McMillan said. “The same house that you will pay $1,200 for, if you rent, you will pay $1,600 to $1,700 a month. You are really better off buying a house. It is your largest investment and what America is all about.”

The Florence market is getting better for buyers and the inventory is increasing. McMillan said the housing market has slowed a little, but it is the best time to buy a home because sellers are more willing to negotiate.

“It is not time to panic, but it is time to assess your needs and do what you need to do to gain home ownership,” he said. “This is the best time to get your home and that is what America is all about, home ownership.”

“There are not a lot of things that you can invest in and enjoy like that,” he said. “You can pay it off and have it as your own home and it will be your place on earth that you own. Normally, people who own homes have a higher net worth than those who don’t. It’s imperative for someone to be in a home.”

John Jebaily, with nearly 50 years of experience in real estate, said he believes interest rates will decrease and people shouldn’t shy away from buying a home.

Jebaily showed data provided by the Multiple Listing Service for the macro region. The “macro” region is a compilation of all the inventory published in the MLS. Most of the region consists of properties within a 45-mile radius of Florence. Some brokers will publish transactions in Myrtle Beach, Charleston, even some in North Carolina.

In 2021 there were 3008 homes sold in the region, with an average sales price of $202,083, or a 14% increase in value over 2020. In 2022 there were 2802 homes sold, with an average sales price of $273,244. That is a 35% increase in value since 2021.

The micro region, which refers to real estate only in Florence, revealed that a total of 228 homes are on the market at this moment and the average asking price is $294,572. In addition, there are 106 under contract. That’s a total of 334 homes. The average list price is $275,390.

“So far in the new year there have been seven transactions in the Florence market,” Jebaily said. “I still believe that we will see a surge in the housing market. Unless they push interest rates back up to 8% or 9%, I believe that we will continue to see good activity in South Carolina.”

Jebaily said he believes South Carolina will thrive in the real estate market unlike New York City or California, where people are leaving in droves to find cheaper real estate.

Julie Jebaily, with five years of experience in real estate is president of the Pee Dee Realtor Association. She said buyers shouldn’t be afraid of the higher interest rates and the current interest rate is healthy for the economy.

“If the rates go up," she said, "buyers would have made a great decision and if interest rates drop, then buyers can refinance and get a cheaper interest rate.”