Record November for Inland Port Dillon

DILLON, S.C. — The COVID-19 pandemic is not slowing down the growth at Inland Port Dillon.

The South Carolina Ports Authority announced Monday that the inland port had its best November with 3,077 rail moves.

A rail move is a switch between methods of transportation of cargo. For example, from a semi-truck to a train or from a train to a semi-truck.

The rail moves are an increase of 28% from November 2019.

“SC Ports is well-positioned to handle increasing cargo volumes brought on by both the ongoing recovery and the booming Southeast market,” South Carolina Ports Authority CEO Jim Newsome said. “Our strategic infrastructure investments are coming online at the right time. We look forward to opening the Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal in March.”

The $1 billion Phase One of the Leatherman Terminal complements efforts to modernize Wando Welch Terminal and deepen Charleston Harbor to 52 feet. These investments will enable SC Ports to handle four 14,000-TEU vessels simultaneously in 2021, as well as a 19,000-TEU vessel.

Inland Port Dillon's sister port, Inland Port Greer, reported 11,247 rail moves in November, up 20% year-over-year.