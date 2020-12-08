Record November for Inland Port Dillon

DILLON, S.C. — The COVID-19 pandemic is not slowing down the growth at Inland Port Dillon.
The South Carolina Ports Authority announced Monday that the inland port had its best November with 3,077 rail moves.
A rail move is a switch between methods of transportation of cargo. For example, from a semi-truck to a train or from a train to a semi-truck.
The rail moves are an increase of 28% from November 2019.
“SC Ports is well-positioned to handle increasing cargo volumes brought on by both the ongoing recovery and the booming Southeast market,” South Carolina Ports Authority CEO Jim Newsome said. “Our strategic infrastructure investments are coming online at the right time. We look forward to opening the Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal in March.”
The $1 billion Phase One of the Leatherman Terminal complements efforts to modernize Wando Welch Terminal and deepen Charleston Harbor to 52 feet. These investments will enable SC Ports to handle four 14,000-TEU vessels simultaneously in 2021, as well as a 19,000-TEU vessel.
Inland Port Dillon's sister port, Inland Port Greer, reported 11,247 rail moves in November, up 20% year-over-year.
In Charleston, the ports handled 207,066 twenty-foot equivalent container units at Wando Welch and North Charleston container terminals in November, up 12% year-over-year.
The ports have handled more than 1 million TEUs thus far in fiscal year 2021, which began July 1.
They also moved 114,899 pier containers − which account for cargo boxes of any size − in November, up 10% from a year ago. The ports have handled 558,380 pier containers fiscal-year-to-date.
Loaded imports are up nearly 13%.
The ports handled 20,838 vehicles at the Columbus Street Terminal in November, up 4.5% year-over-year. Overall, the ports have handled 114,519 vehicles in fiscal year 2021, up more than 15% from the same time a year ago.
“SC Ports had a truly remarkable month with a record November for containers handled, as well as impressive results in our vehicles and inland ports segments,” Newsome said. “We also recently celebrated Walmart breaking ground on its near-port, 3-million-square-foot import distribution center in Ridgeville, S.C., which will boost port volumes by 5% once it is operational."
