Recount confirms Roger Kirby as Winner of SC House of Representatives District 101

FLORENCE, S.C. — After recounts of votes, Roger Kirby is the official winner of the House of Representatives District 101 seat.

The district covers parts of Florence, Willilamsburg and Berkeley counties.

In Tuesday’s House of Representatives runoff election, the unofficial results had Kirby as winner with 2,463 votes, or 49.63% and Cezar McKnight, his opponent, with 2,427 votes or 49.63%.

The difference between the two voters was less than 1%, so a recount was ordered by the State Elections Commission.

At 3:15 p.m., the Florence Voter Registration office conducted a recount to certify the results of the election. Every precinct involved within the district was sealed and had tags for identification. Early voting ballots were recounted first and election day ballots followed.

Julian Young, director of the Florence County Board of Voter Registration and Elections, said certifying votes allowed them to add eight provisional ballots to the election total.

“We certified the votes yesterday and we added several provisional ballots,” Young said. “We added 10 or 11 provisional ballots. Two did not count and the other eight did. The board got together and put those provisional ballots in, but they didn’t move anything around. In general it just added 8 votes and it is a good thing that we are able to do that. On the State Elections Commission’s end, nothing changed and they ordered a recount.”

The results of the recounts in Florence, Williamsburg and Berkeley counties confirmed Kirby as winner with 2,463 votes, or 50.35%, and his opponent, Cezar McKnight, with 2,429 votes, or 49.65%. The recount increased McKnight’s votes by two.

Roger Kirby expressed gratitude to the constituents of District 101 through a Facebook post.

“To the constituents of South Carolina House of Representatives District 101, thank you for your support. I can not tell you how excited I am to have the opportunity to represent this new house district. I am so thankful for our hard-working re-election team for their energy and commitment to change. The message of unity has resonated across our district.”

“The voters recognize that our commitment to working together for progress is the path forward for our communities and four our people. Collectively, we share the message that it’s time to look forward to a new vision for District 101. A vision where we come together and work together and dream together for positive changes for our area and for our future. Let’s get to work. Together, we will get big things done in the new South Carolina House of Representatives District 101!”

Cezar McKnight also thanked his supporters via Facebook and said loss is not enjoyable, but is something everyone must learn to deal with. “It’s the day in which we just have to deal with the facts as they are, ‘’ McKnight said. “We are 37 votes short from winning and therefore it is time for us to move on. Congratulations to the other side on your victory and best wishes to you. Thank you to everyone who went out and put out signs with me. Who knocked on doors with me, made telephone calls with me, sacrificed their time and efforts to support me, and those people who prayed for me and kept me encouraged.”

“I want to tell you from the bottom of my heart thank you. No one likes to lose. I most certainly don’t. It’s not a feeling anyone enjoys, but you can’t win them all. For you to enjoy the sunshine you have to have some rain and this is just a rainy day that we have to endure. I anticipate that I’ll still be around and that I’ll still be active. I’ll still be vigilant and I will continue to keep the community abreast of what is going on and I will do my due diligence to help in any way I can. The Lord has made me focus on something else. What those areas of focus will be, we shall see. Thank you to everyone and I love you all. I will quote my favorite poem Invictus, “my head is bloodied, but unbowed. Let’s continue on.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.