Recreation Department announces Easter egg hunt, summer camps

FLORENCE – Join author Grace Dubose at Lucas Park on March 18 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. to be one of the first 15 children to get a signed copies of her book, “The Missing Pieces.” She will be part of the city of Florence’s Story Book Trail, March 18-20, at Lucas Park, between Park Avenue and Santee Drive.
For more information, call 843-665-3253.
The city of Florence has planned an Easter egg hunt for the entire family to participate. Hoppin’ Around Flo-town will be held April 8-10.
It is a city-wide, free, self-guided Easter egg hunt where families are provided clues @FloTownRec Facebook page and www.CityofFlorenceRecreation.com.
Find each egg at each listed location, scan each egg’s unique QR code with your phone and enter to win. Only one entry per family per location is allowed.
For more information, call 843-665-3253 or visit www.cityofflorence.com
Spring Break Camp will be held April 18-22 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Youth camps are for ages 6-12 at the Dr. Iola Jones Park Community Center, Levy Park Youth Center, Northwest Community Center and Maple Park Community Center.
Teen camp is for seventh- through 12th-grade students and will be held at the Barnes Street Activity Center.
Breakfast and lunch is included for $26 for the week. Registration is March 7 and 8.
Three summer camps for children are planned by the City of Florence Recreation Services.
For ages 6-12, Summer Camp will be held June 6-July 15. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost is $76 and includes breakfast and lunch. Registration begins April 25. Neighborhood residents can register on April 18.
Camp will be held at Dr. Iola Jones Park Community Center, Levy Park Youth Center, Maple Park Community Center and Northwest Community Center.
Tween Camp will be held June 6-July 15 for ages 12 (and in the seventh grade) to 15 at the Barnes Street Activity Center. Breakfast and lunch will be included. The fee is $76.
Teen Camp will be held from June 6 to July 15 from 2 to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday for ages 12 (and in the seventh grade) to 18 years of age. The fee is $6. Dinner is included.
The Barnes Street Activity Center is at 513 Barnes St. Registration begins on April 25.
For more information call 843-3253 or visit www.CityofFlorenceRecreation.com