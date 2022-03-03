Recreation Department announces Easter egg hunt, summer camps

FLORENCE – Join author Grace Dubose at Lucas Park on March 18 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. to be one of the first 15 children to get a signed copies of her book, “The Missing Pieces.” She will be part of the city of Florence’s Story Book Trail, March 18-20, at Lucas Park, between Park Avenue and Santee Drive.

For more information, call 843-665-3253.

The city of Florence has planned an Easter egg hunt for the entire family to participate. Hoppin’ Around Flo-town will be held April 8-10.

It is a city-wide, free, self-guided Easter egg hunt where families are provided clues @FloTownRec Facebook page and www.CityofFlorenceRecreation.com.

Find each egg at each listed location, scan each egg’s unique QR code with your phone and enter to win. Only one entry per family per location is allowed.

For more information, call 843-665-3253 or visit www.cityofflorence.com

Spring Break Camp will be held April 18-22 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Youth camps are for ages 6-12 at the Dr. Iola Jones Park Community Center, Levy Park Youth Center, Northwest Community Center and Maple Park Community Center.