Red Cross of SC moves to United Way of Florence County building

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Red Cross of Eastern South Carolina held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday as it transitions its operations to the United Way of Florence Joe B. Durant Building, located at 1621 W. Palmettos St.

The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce assisted with the ribbon cutting. Chamber ambassadors joined staff, board members and members of the community for the celebration.

The Red Cross of South Carolina said it is proud to serve the communities of Florence and the surrounding areas and has done so for nearly a century.

“It is wonderful,” said Amy Brauner, executive director for the Red Cross Eastern South Carolina Chapter. “We are so excited to stay in the Pee Dee. We work so well together (with United Way). It is just wonderful to have a one-stop shop for our clients.”

Brauner said they work with fire clients, flooding victims and victims of other major disasters, making sure their immediate needs are met.