Red Cross takes checkered flag in Darlington Raceway blood drive

DARLINGTON, S.C. — The first race to be run as part of race weekend at Darlington Raceway didn't start until 6:30 p.m. Thursday but by noon there was already a winner at the track — the area's blood supply.

The American Red Cross Thursday set up one of its blood mobiles in front of the track's museum with a goal to collect 25 units of blood. By noon they had 30 appointments scheduled.

"Our goal is to collect 25 units of blood," said Meggin Heath, account manager for the Red Cross. "People have seen it online and advertised and we're super stoked to see everyone today."

"We have 30 already. It's been a great start to the day," she said. "We definitely have room for walk ins."

Donors received snacks, a T-shirt, a Darlington Raceway swag bag and a chance to win a VIP upgrade to their race weekend.

"We are super excited to be here again, it's been a couple of years," Heath said.

The bloodmobile had rock-star parking along S.C. 151 where it could be easily seen, she said, and NASCAR fans were great to step up for the Red Cross.

"They are definitely unique. We adore them, we love them. We love all blood donors.

"It's going to be a real busy weekend for everyone and we're grateful they're going to take some time and come see us," Heath said.

Heath said the Labor Day blood drives are key to the blood supply since the holiday marks the end of summer when donations drop as well as a heavily traveled weekend that usually generates the need for blood.

Heath said that any donors who missed the bloodmobile at Darlington Raceway can still go to redcross.org to find a blood drive near them.

"Come out and see us next week if you miss us today," Heath said.