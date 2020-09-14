RedWolves relocating to Florence's new baseball complex

Barth added that the team plans to outfit the new stadium with VIP seating, party suites, a beer garden, a kids' play area and group outing hospitality areas.

The team is expected to move into the facility in time for the 2022 season.

The complex will also feature a full-size track and field facility with spectator seating, another regulation-size baseball field, including batting cages, five youth-sized baseball fields, buildings for restrooms and concession stands, two parking lots with approximately 520 spaces and a grass lot for overflow parking.

Jennie O’Bryan Avenue also will be extended as part of the project. Ultimately it will connect the new facility with West Lucas Street and Interstate 95's exit 164.

"We mark this as yet another expansion of the city's recreation programs and a new partnership with some well-known friends here in the community," Wukela said.

The city issued bonds in October 2017 to fund recreation improvements throughout the city. Other projects from the bond issue are the community centers at Maple and Dr. Iola Jones parks.

The properties upon which the baseball and track complex will be constructed will be donated by Dr. Eddie Floyd to the city.

Wukela said the city believes the complex will draw activities that will lead to the creation of additional accommodations tax revenues for the city.

