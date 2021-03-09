Refinancing bond issuances could save Florence County nearly $3.73 million

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence County is the latest Pee Dee entity looking to take advantage of lower interest rates.
The Florence County Council voted to approve the second reading of an ordinance that would allow the county to refinance approximately $52 million in installment purchase revenue bond issuances at a special called meeting Tuesday morning.
Bonds are a fixed-income investment in which the borrower, in this case the city of Florence, agrees to pay a set rate of interest over a period of time and the value of the bond at the end of the period.
Installment purchase revenue bonds are a more complicated version of a bond issuance. These bonds involve the establishment of a nonprofit corporation by the county. The nonprofit corporation then issues the installment bonds. At the same time, the county and the nonprofit enter into leases where the county leases the land upon which the projects sit to the nonprofit for nominal consideration, and the nonprofit leases the improved project back to the county at a rate where the county will pay the bonds back. The nonprofit's rights to the city's lease payments are then assigned to a trustee.
The bonds being refinanced were issued in 2015 and 2017. In 2015, the county issued $42 million in bonds to finance the construction of the Florence County Judicial Center, and in 2017 the county issued $11.1 million in bonds for the construction of the county parking garage.
Florence County Administrator K.G. "Rusty" Smith Jr. told the county council in February when the ordinance was introduced that the county is paying an interest rate of 4.35% on the 2015 bonds and 2.61% on the 2017 bonds.
Smith told the council that the county could save $275,000 in annual interest payments – $3.5 million in savings overall – on the 2015 bonds if the county could secure an interest rate around 2%.
He added that the county could lower its interest rate on the 2017 bonds to around 1% because those bonds are scheduled to be paid off in four years and investors will give lower rates for shorter terms of repayment. If the county gets the lower rate, it will result in annual savings of $45,000 and overall savings of $225,000.
The savings for both bonds is a total of $3.73 million.
Already, the Florence City Council has approved an ordinance allowing the city to restructure its debts at lower interest rates, and the county council has approved an ordinance that allowed McLeod Regional Medical Center to do the same.
Interest rates have dropped since the country began implementing restrictions to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients. In response to the economic conditions, the Federal Reserve dropped its prime rate, lowering interest rates throughout the system to allow for more money to flow through the economy, and that prevents a credit crunch that would significantly slow the level of commerce because no one will lend anyone else any money.
Smith told the council in February that interest rates were becoming more volatile and that there was some urgency to get the ordinance done before the rates rose. He added that if the county isn't able to get the ordinances done before rates go up, they can always stop the process by tabling or deferring the ordinance.
The third and final reading probably will be held next week at a Florence County Council meeting.