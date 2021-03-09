Refinancing bond issuances could save Florence County nearly $3.73 million

Florence County Administrator K.G. "Rusty" Smith Jr. told the county council in February when the ordinance was introduced that the county is paying an interest rate of 4.35% on the 2015 bonds and 2.61% on the 2017 bonds.

Smith told the council that the county could save $275,000 in annual interest payments – $3.5 million in savings overall – on the 2015 bonds if the county could secure an interest rate around 2%.

He added that the county could lower its interest rate on the 2017 bonds to around 1% because those bonds are scheduled to be paid off in four years and investors will give lower rates for shorter terms of repayment. If the county gets the lower rate, it will result in annual savings of $45,000 and overall savings of $225,000.

The savings for both bonds is a total of $3.73 million.

Already, the Florence City Council has approved an ordinance allowing the city to restructure its debts at lower interest rates, and the county council has approved an ordinance that allowed McLeod Regional Medical Center to do the same.