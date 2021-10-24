Registration now open for Miss Florence, Miss Darlington, teen competitions

FLORENCE, S.C. – Registration is now open for young women seeking to become the next Miss Florence, Miss Darlington Miss Florence Teen or Miss Darlington Teen.
Director Alicia Gibson-Robinson and co-director Kathleen O'Connor are in their first year organizing the annual event.
Both said they became involved with the Miss Florence and Darlington competitions because their daughters competed in similar events.
Gibson-Robinson said her daughter competed in the 2015 Miss South Carolina Teen event.
"I liked what it offered to the young ladies surrounding South Carolina, especially scholarships," Gibson-Robinson said.
O'Connor said her daughter competed for the Miss Florence crown last summer.
'It was her very first time." O'Connor said. "She was 18 years old and she had never done anything like this before when she competed as a teenager. I loved what it did for her. It built her confidence. It built her interview skills. It built her ability to communicate, to get on a stage to present her platform."
Both added that the organization is also offering a mentoring program for young women.
The contest will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Francis Marion University auditorium. The winner will be eligible to compete in the 2022 Miss South Carolina competition.
There have been three women crowned Miss Florence that have gone on to win Miss South Carolina: Shelley Bryson Benthall in 2006, Sue Smith in 1964 and Mary Griffin in 1952. Three other women, Bree Boyce in 2011, Anna Perry in 2008 and Julia Hill in 1982, from Florence have been crowned Miss South Carolina. Benthall is the only Miss South Carolina Teen to list Florence as her hometown.
No women from Darlington or who have been crowned Miss Darlington have won Miss South Carolina.
The 2022 winner of the Miss South Carolina will compete in the 2023 Miss America contest.
To be eligible for the Miss Florence or Darlington competitions, participants must be between 19 and 26, live in South Carolina or attend school or work in the state.
To be eligible for the teen competitions, participants must be between 14 and 18 and live or attend school in the state.
Tickets for the Miss Florence, Miss Darlington, Miss Florence Teen and Miss Darlington Teen event will be available at the door or online via Venmo or PayPal.
For more information about the competition, the mentoring program or to register, contact at the Miss Florence and Darlington Scholarship Organization on Facebook.