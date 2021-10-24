Registration now open for Miss Florence, Miss Darlington, teen competitions

FLORENCE, S.C. – Registration is now open for young women seeking to become the next Miss Florence, Miss Darlington Miss Florence Teen or Miss Darlington Teen.

Director Alicia Gibson-Robinson and co-director Kathleen O'Connor are in their first year organizing the annual event.

Both said they became involved with the Miss Florence and Darlington competitions because their daughters competed in similar events.

Gibson-Robinson said her daughter competed in the 2015 Miss South Carolina Teen event.

"I liked what it offered to the young ladies surrounding South Carolina, especially scholarships," Gibson-Robinson said.

O'Connor said her daughter competed for the Miss Florence crown last summer.

'It was her very first time." O'Connor said. "She was 18 years old and she had never done anything like this before when she competed as a teenager. I loved what it did for her. It built her confidence. It built her interview skills. It built her ability to communicate, to get on a stage to present her platform."

Both added that the organization is also offering a mentoring program for young women.