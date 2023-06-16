FLORENCE, S.C. — While people ate a free meal on Friday, they also learned about Alzheimer’s disease, the effect it can have and resources for caregivers struggling to take care of their loved ones.

South Carolina Sen. Mike Reichenbach, Florence City Councilman Bryan Braddock and others spoke at the eight annual Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness and Educational Lunch and Learn. The event, which was put on by Debbie and John Ross, was held in The Palmetto Room on West Palmetto Street.

“Our mission is — why we keep doing this annual event — to share information with people one at a time. Fighting Alzheimer’s through faith, fact, family, friends, finances and fitness,” Ross said.

The roughly 30 attendees ate wings, mac and cheese, cake and more. They each also received gift bags from sponsors like Zaxby's and Planet Fitness.

Reichenbach told attendees about recent news from the state house: the passage of the Alzheimer’s State Plan bill.

The bill, signed into law on May 19, will require state agencies to create a plan on how to combat the effects of Alzheimer’s disease and related issues on the state’s public.

The state is also looking into creating an Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center in South Carolina with the partnership of the University of South Carolina, MUSC and Clemson University, Reichenbach said.

The South Carolina chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association and its legislative partners are seeking $10 million from the state to help the program along.

Braddock, who is also the executive director of the House of Hope, a nonprofit that helps homeless people in Florence, said employees of his organization have recently gone through de-escalation training to help calm down people who are in mental crisis, including Alzheimer’s disease.

He also said the new Florence Behavioral Health Hub, which the state is planning to invest up to $100 million in, will help to bring mental health care to the people of the Pee Dee region.

“They’re going to find situations where people have been marginalized because of some mental or behavioral deficiency that could have been treated, that could have been medicated,” Braddock said.

Rodney Berry, president of Berry Strategies, spoke about the importance of showing up, especially when caring for loved ones. He said showing up is “way more than half the battle.”

To illustrate how the disease starts and where it can go, Ross told the story of his younger brother who had early onset Alzheimer’s disease, and the stages he went through before he died.

For information about Alzheimer’s disease, visit alz.org/sc or call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24-hour helpline at 800-272-3900.