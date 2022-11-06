Reichenbach donates Senate salary to charities

FLORENCE, S.C. – State Sen. Mike Reichenbach of Florence has kept his campaign commitment to donate his entire Senate salary to local charities.

The campaign promise was part of Reichenbach’s “Contract with the Pee Dee,” a 10-point pledge to ensure trust and accountability for his service.

Over the past few weeks, Reichenbach, a Republican, and his wife, Charisse, delivered $1,000 contributions to 10 organizations dedicated to better lives in the community.

“Charisse and I are blessed by God to be able to serve the community we love so much,” Reichenbach said. “Helping local organizations that truly better the lives of our neighbors most in need of support is exactly how we envisioned our campaign promise to be kept.”

The 10 recipients were:

McLeod Health Foundation, Children’s Hospital, www.mcleodhealth.org

Lydia’s Nest Community Resource and Development Center, www.lydiasnest.org

The Naomi Project for Domestic Abuse, www.naoimiproject.com

House of Hope of the Pee Dee, www.HofH.org

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee Area – Pamplico, www.bgcpda.org

The CARE house of the Pee Dee Children’s Advocacy, www.thecarehouse.com

One Child at a Time Against Human Trafficking, www.onechildrescue.com.

A Choice to Make Crisis Pregnancy Center, www.achoicetomake.org

My Brother’s Keeper Shelter, www.achoicetomake.org

Reichenbach quoted Matthew 25:40, which reads “I tell you whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for Me.”

The Reichenbachs will continue to donate 100% of the Senate salary to charity.

Local nonprofit organizations interested in being considered for future donations should email info@MikeforSC.com.