FLORENCE, S.C. — South Carolina State Sen. Mike Reichenbach can’t be an expert on every topic that comes up in Columbia.

That’s what he told a crowd of local business and political leaders who gathered to hear him give a legislative update at the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday. Instead of trying to be an expert on everything from agriculture to veterans’ affairs, Reichenbach said, he focuses primarily on a few topics that his constituents say are the most important to them.

“It’s actually a lot of work to go to 10 different restaurants between breakfast, lunch and dinner , and do that multiple times a year, but that's the best way to hear what’s important to people,” he said.

From those conversations, Reichenbach has decided to focus primarily on public safety and children's issues. Of the two, public safety is the one he said he spends the most time on and is the one he hears about most from his constituents.

“People say, ‘You know what? The jobs, the schools, the hospitals, the education, it doesn’t matter if we don’t feel safe,’” he said.

During the budget process, Reichenbach said, he spoke with Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye and police chiefs around his district about what they needed from the state. After he learned they did not have enough equipment, he worked to get them what they needed.

In addition to being on the Corrections and Penology Committee and the Judiciary Committee, Reichenbach was a part of Governor Henry McMaster’s bond reform task force, which had the goal of keeping repeat offenders off the streets.

That task force helped to develop the bond reform bill, which increases penalties for repeat offenders arrested while out on bond, that McMaster signed into law in June.

“Bond reform was so necessary because the violent criminals, on a rotating basis, they would get arrested on a Friday, and they’d be bonded out by Saturday or by Monday. It was becoming a real tough challenge for law enforcement,” Reichenbach said.

Children's issues are a topic of concern for Reichenbach both because of what he hears from constituents and because of his upbringing, he said.

Reichenbach shared the story of how he was placed in the foster care system at a young age but was adopted by a good family in a small Ohioan town who taught him about discipline, identity, love and faith.

“I know the value of an upbringing and how much that can mean in your trajectory moving forward,” he said.

After recently being appointed to the Joint Citizens and Legislative Committee on Children, Reichenbach said, he has seen the “heartbreaking” problem some children face in South Carolina.

“We’ve got 400 pre-K children in our state who have either been suspended or expelled,” he said. “That road doesn’t get easier for you.”

Around a quarter of South Carolina’s youth are growing up in poverty, which is another issue the committee is looking into. The committee is doing six-hour listening sessions in cities around the state, and the first took place in Columbia last week.

“To hear these stories of tragedy and trauma, it can almost be defeatist, because you’re like, ‘How can we get out of this?’” Reichenbach said. “We’re raising a generation of broken children.”

The issue is not just a moral one, but also an economic one, according to Reichenbach. He said today’s children are future workers and consumers, and if they cannot get off on the right foot, the economy will be in trouble.

Federal, state and local governments need to work together to begin to address these issues, according to Reichenbach. He said the good news is that Florence already has that collaboration from federal to local representatives,

“We understand that if we act together, if we collaborate, if we cooperate and we communicate — communication is such a key aspect of it — we have an opportunity to avoid problems that may come down the road and to prepare the community for the growth that we’re having,” he said after the speech.

Legislation alone cannot fix the problems, according to Reichenbach. He said it is going to take communities, churches, schools and families coming together to change the culture and properly prepare children for successful futures.