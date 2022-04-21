 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Relay for Life is Saturday at Freedom Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. – Relay for Life of the Pee Dee, serving Darlington, Florence and Marion counties, is back in-person on Saturday from 4 to 11 p.m. at Freedom Florence Recreation Complex.

The event will be presented by Assurant and Honda, and the theme for the 2022 Relay for Life is “Carnival for a Cure – Step Right Up and Knock Cancer Down.”

Opening ceremonies with survivor/caregiver/sponsors/teams laps begin at 4 p.m.

From 5 to 11 p.m. there will be entertainment, activities, Kidz Zone, Survivor Bingo, stilt walkers, games and more.

At dusk, the luminaria ceremony with torch bearer will begin.

The closing ceremony will begin at 10:45.

For more information, contact Chinel Boateng at chinel.boateng@cancer.org or 843-245-8538.

