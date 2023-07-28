FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday that it will be patrolling school zones more frequently at the start of this school year.

Florence school districts one and two begin their school year on July 31, while districts three and five begin on Aug. 1. The Sheriff’s Office warned drivers to slow down in school zones, watch out for buses and plan for heavier traffic.

“Disregarding school traffic and safety will result in a traffic ticket,” said Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan. “The goal is to ensure the safety of our children.”

Deputies will have a “no tolerance” policy for speeding within school zones, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

With schools back in session, school speed zone lights will be flashing again and buses will be running their routes. Drivers should observe school zone speed limits and watch for stopped buses.

South Carolina law requires motorists to stop for a school bus that is flashing lights for children to get on and off the bus.

Failing to stop for a stopped school bus can result in a fine of at least $500 or imprisonment up to 30 days. Further offenses increase the fine to between $2,000 and $5,000 and between 30 and 60 days in jail.

Drivers are not required to stop when a stopped school bus is on the opposite side of the road on a multi-lane road.

The Sheriff’s Office also warns to watch out for children on the side of the road and to slow down when you see any.

“Small children tend to be impulsive in their actions and motorist should be on particular lookout for them near the roadway,” the news release said.

Traffic will be increasing starting on Monday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Those planning to travel in the time just before and after school should plan accordingly, the release said.