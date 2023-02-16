Longtime Florence One Schools employee Larry Peoples' courier van will be parked in front of McClenaghan Administrative Annex on South Dargan Street on Friday until noon for district employees to come by and sign a banner that will be presented to the family after his funeral Friday afternoon. Peoples was a 1977 graduate of West Florence High School. He served in the U.S. Navy where he earned the Navy Good Conduct Medal before he was honorably discharged in 1988 when he went to work with the school system. He died Sunday at his home. His funeral will be Friday at 1 p.m. at West Florence High School.