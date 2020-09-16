Remnants of Hurricane Sally to rain on Pee Dee Thursday, Friday

WILMINGTON, S.C. — The Pee Dee on Wednesday was placed under a flash flood watch anticipating the arrival of the remnants of Hurricane Sally — a Category 2 hurricane that came ashore along the Gulf Coast and has turned into a major rain maker as it moves across the South on its way back to the Atlantic.
The storm will bring a slight risk of severe weather in the form of a few tornadoes or damaging wind gusts from thunderstorms, Steven Pfaff of the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C., wrote in a briefing update on the storm.
The greatest risk of that kind of weather will run from Thursday afternoon through the night and into Friday morning.
At 1 a.m. Friday Tropical Depression Sally will be over Aiken and by 1 p.m. Friday it is forecast to be over Loris, according to a track issued by the National Hurricane Center.
The primary effect of the storm is forecast to be rain — 2-4 inches of it in the northern Pee Dee and 2-3 inches in the southern Pee Dee.
The highest amounts of rain are forecast to fall west of Interstate 95.
Relatively dry conditions ahead of Sally's arrival will lessen the effect of the rain, according to a Wednesday morning bulletin issued by the National Weather Service.
Minor flooding, though, is forecast along Black Creek at Quinby and along the Great Pee Dee River at Pee Dee.
Black Creek is forecast to crest at 10.4 feet late Saturday afternoon. The Great Pee Dee is forecast to crest at 20.8 feet Monday afternoon.
Moderate flooding is forecast along Lynches River, which has headwaters in the area of the state forecast to receive the most rain from the storm.
There was no forecast available for the Lynches River Wednesday afternoon.
The coast will experience moderate to high rip current risks through Thursday with elevated risks through the weekend.
Periods of heavy rain are forecast for the Pee Dee Thursday and Friday as tropical moisture flows north into South Carolina. Along the coast, high tides are likely to aggravate flooding at vulnerable locations.
The weather forecast for the Pee Dee calls for a 90% chance of rain through Thursday night, a 60% chance of rain Friday and 30% Friday night and clearing skies through the weekend. Daytime highs through the week should be near 80 before dropping to near 70 for the weekend.
