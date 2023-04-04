FLORENCE, S.C. — McLeod Children’s Hospital opened the doors Tuesday on its newly renovated activity center to help its youngest patients through their treatment with fun and play.

The Child Life Activity Center has interactive and therapeutic activities that range from a large multi-story dollhouse to basketball hoops and they are suitable for all ages. The project was led by Child Life Specialist Cory Prescott, who is clinically trained to help children reduce fear, anxiety and pain through therapeutic play, education and preparation for procedures.

“Children, when they’re sick, a lot of times they don’t understand what’s going on with them,” said Dr. Carl Chelen, pediatric intensivist and chief of staff. “If they don’t have anything to play with or anything to do and they’re laying in bed all day, they think, ‘What’s going to happen to me?’”

Some toys, like the wooden blocks, give children something fun to do. Other toys, like the doll hospital with tiny stretchers and CT scans, help children learn about the procedures they are about to go through to make them less scared.

“It also helps their families, to be honest with you,” Chelen said. “Most adults haven’t had a CT, not everybody has. Not every adult has had surgery, so there’s fear on that side also, and children pick up on that.”

The room’s walls were painted with plants and animals, and dividers were added to the once big open room. Other activities in the room include:

A virtual game table with a touchscreen

An art station with space for up to four children

A train set with an accompanying table painted like a map

A large fake tree that provides shade from the large windows in the roof

A portable sand pit with a built in projector that can read the sand elevation and change the projection

A play house with a toy kitchen

A craft station

A teen lounge with video games

Activities were chosen very specifically to encourage interactivity between those playing, whether they were children, parents or both, Prescott said.

“We really tried to take into account every single scenario -- zero to 18 (years old), plus all their caregivers,” she said. “Something for everybody.”

All of the activities are accessible to wheelchairs and other types of medical equipment and most of the activities are able to be wheeled into a child’s room if they are unable to leave, Prescott said.

The project has been in the works for around two years, of which construction has taken around six months because of the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain problems, she said.

“Only a few people make custom trees,” Prescott said of the facility's design centerpiece.