Renowned poet Nikki Giovanni to speak virtually at Friends of the Florence County Library event

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Poet Nikki Giovanni will be the guest of the Friends of the Florence County Library for a virtual event Nov. 16 at 7 p.m.

Giovanni will participate in a live question and answer session on Zoom, with Dr. Louis Venters of Francis Marion University moderating.

A pre-recorded presentation by Giovanni that viewers can watch prior to the live Q & A session will be posted to the library’s website for viewing starting Nov. 12.

Nikki Giovanni is one of the world's best known African-American poets.

Oprah Winfrey called her “a living legend.” She is also an essayist, children’s author, commentator, activist, and Distinguished Professor at Virginia Tech. She has won seven NAACP Image Awards and has authored three New York Times and Los Angeles Times bestsellers.

A limited number of autographed book plates will be available (while supplies last, one per person) at the Drs. Bruce and Lee Foundation Library for those who bring in one of Giovanni’s books.