Rental registry on Florence City Council agenda Tuesday afternoon

An appeals process is outlined in the ordinance.

Upon renewal, landlords who own fewer than five units will have to pay $25 to renew their rental permit but will be exempted from the applicable business license fee. Landlords who own more than five units will be exempt from the rental permit renewal fee but will still have to pay a business license fee.

The proposal to establish the registry and rental permit has raised concerns with several local real estate agents, property developers and attorneys, including state Rep. Wallace H. "Jay" Jordan Jr.

They maintain that such an ordinance would cause the costs of rental units to increase, as landlords would be spending additional money to comply with city codes, thus raising costs for renters. Raising the rates for renters could lead to more homelessness in the city and also would be a difficult sell during the economic crisis brought on by the government-mandated shutdowns to prevent the spread of COVID-19. They also add that many of the things the city would be seeking to enforce are already mandated by the South Carolina Landlord Tenant Act.

The city council held a work session to learn more about the ordinance and to receive public comment last Monday.