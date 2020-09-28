Rental registry on Florence City Council agenda Tuesday afternoon

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday to approve or reject the first reading of an ordinance that would develop a rental registry in the city.
Tuesday's meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. via Zoom teleconference.
The proposed ordinance would require landlords to obtain both a $25 rental permit and a business license from the city.
To receive the rental permit, the landlord must designate a permanent local representative who lives within 50 miles of the city.
The landlord also must certify that the property being rented meets city building codes. A portion of the language indicates that the landlord agrees to an inspection when he or she applies for permit. However, such inspections won't be conducted without the permission of the occupant or a warrant. Renters and others also can initiate an inspection through a complaint.
The property being rented also must meet city zoning requirements.
The issuance of the business license is contingent upon the issuance of a rental permit.
The ordinance is not specific as to the cost of a business license.
If a property is found to have violated the city's code three times — each day is a separate violation — the city can send written notice of the revocation of the rental permit and business license of the landlord.
An appeals process is outlined in the ordinance.
Upon renewal, landlords who own fewer than five units will have to pay $25 to renew their rental permit but will be exempted from the applicable business license fee. Landlords who own more than five units will be exempt from the rental permit renewal fee but will still have to pay a business license fee.
The proposal to establish the registry and rental permit has raised concerns with several local real estate agents, property developers and attorneys, including state Rep. Wallace H. "Jay" Jordan Jr.
They maintain that such an ordinance would cause the costs of rental units to increase, as landlords would be spending additional money to comply with city codes, thus raising costs for renters. Raising the rates for renters could lead to more homelessness in the city and also would be a difficult sell during the economic crisis brought on by the government-mandated shutdowns to prevent the spread of COVID-19. They also add that many of the things the city would be seeking to enforce are already mandated by the South Carolina Landlord Tenant Act.
The city council held a work session to learn more about the ordinance and to receive public comment last Monday.
The rental registry ordinance probably will be up for second and final reading at the Oct. 12 meeting of the city council.
Also on the agenda is the second and final reading of an ordinance authorizing a lease agreement with the Florence RedWolves that will facilitate the development of a $5 million baseball stadium in a baseball and track complex being constructed near the Dr. Eddie Floyd Tennis Center.
Any citizen who wishes to appear before the council during the meeting must contact the city manager's office at 843-665-3113 or apope@cityofflorence.com before noon on Tuesday. Commenters will be asked to provide a name, contact information and the matter on which the commenter wish to speak. It is preferred that if a group of citizens has an issue, it will select a spokesperson.
The meeting can be viewed through the city’s website, cityofflorence.com. From the home page, under the drop-down menu for “City Council,” click on “Web Broadcast.”
