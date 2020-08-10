You are the owner of this article.
Reopening plans of Florence School Districts Two and Three approved
Reopening plans of Florence School Districts Two and Three approved

FLORENCE, S.C. — South Carolina Superintendent Molly Spearman has approved the reopening plans of the last two Pee Dee school districts awaiting state approval. 

The South Carolina Department of Education announced Monday afternoon that it had approved reopening plans for Florence Two (Pamplico) and Florence Three (Lake City).

Florence Two's plan calls for two options: fully face to face or fully online with a start date of Sept. 8. 

Florence Three's plan calls for two options: a hybrid model with two days of face-to-face instruction per week and a fully online option. The official start date is also scheduled for Sept. 8.  

The reopening plans of Florence One, Four, and Five, Marion County, Dillon Three and Four, and Marlboro County Schools were approved on July 31. Darlington and Williamsburg County Schools' plans were among those approved on July 30. 

