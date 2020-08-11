Rep. Jim Clyburn pleased with Biden's V.P. pick

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A congressman representing a portion of Florence County and all of Williamsburg County has weighed in on Joe Biden's selection of California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate.
Congressman Jim Clyburn said he was very pleased with Biden's selection of Harris, a senator from California, to fill out the top of the Democratic ticket in the Nov. 3 general election.
Clyburn represents Congressional District 6, which includes a large portion of the middle of the state.
"I think all of us are a little bit relieved now that we've got the selection behind us," Clyburn said on a Zoom call held Tuesday afternoon . "A few of us are going to be very, very anxious going forward because what we've experienced here today is one more chapter in this country living out its true creed that all men — and in this instance — women are created equal. Those of us that have been battling for years now trying to get this country forward toward a more perfect union are very, very pleased for today."
He also said that he felt Harris would demonstrate that she was up to the task of being the vice presidential nominee. Clyburn added that the pick also demonstrated that the Democrats do not take the votes of African Americans for granted.
Clyburn said he hoped his three daughters would forgive him for not telling them of the pick when he learned of it earlier Tuesday.
"I knew for certain earlier today when the former vice president called me to tell me," Clyburn said.
Clyburn later said Biden had sought his advice before making the pick. He said he had talked to Biden several times leading up to Tuesday's announcement including more times in the last three or four days than he had all year.
Clyburn is credited with helping Biden to secure the Democratic nomination for president. He endorsed Biden on Feb. 26, three days before the South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary on Feb. 29.
"I know Joe Biden. I know his character, his heart, and his record. Joe Biden has stood for the hard-working people of South Carolina. We know Joe. But more importantly, he knows us," Clyburn tweeted that day. "In South Carolina, we choose presidents. I'm calling on you to stand with @JoeBiden."
"I want the public to know that I am voting for Joe Biden. South Carolina should be voting for Joe Biden," Clyburn said at a news conference in North Charleston.
Clyburn said he'd gotten to know Biden when the two were in Congress.
Clyburn and Biden served for several years in Congress. Clyburn was elected in 1992 and Biden served in the Senate from 1973 until he was elected vice president in 2008.
"I know Joe. We know Joe. But most importantly, Joe knows us," Clyburn said. "I know his heart. I know who he is. I know what he is. I know where this country is: We are at an inflection point. I am fearful for the future of this country. I'm fearful for my daughters and their future, and their children and their children's future."
Biden went on to win the primary with 48.65% of the vote. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (19.77%) and businessman Tom Steyer (11.34%) were the only two other candidates to receive more than 10% of the vote.
On March 3, "Super Tuesday," Biden went on to 10 of the 15 states, and was subsequently catapulted into the lead for the Democratic nomination.
Clyburn identified Harris, former United Nations Ambassador and national security advisor Susan Rice, and Congresswoman Karen Bass as those he considered leading contenders for the role. He also added that Congresswoman Val Demings was someone that he once considered the front runner for the position.
He also pushed against the notion that Harris' record as a prosecutor or Demings' service as a police chief should disqualify them from consideration. He said someone's profession should not limit their ability to seek office.
Clyburn also added that he did not think previous attacks by Harris against Biden had caused a rift between the two. He said he felt the attacks should Harris was willing to take the fight to the opposition and that the attacks would cause Biden to gain respect for Harris.
In the past two or three days, Clyburn said, he had come to the conclusion that Biden's choices were down to Harris, then Bass, then Rice.
He also said he did not make a final recommendation to Biden but told him to follow his heart. Clyburn said he was glad he was not the one making the decision as there were a lot of qualified candidates.
Clyburn added that he told Biden that he thought Harris was a great choice and that he would do what he could to help the ticket be successful.