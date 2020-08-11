Rep. Jim Clyburn pleased with Biden's V.P. pick

"I knew for certain earlier today when the former vice president called me to tell me," Clyburn said.

Clyburn later said Biden had sought his advice before making the pick. He said he had talked to Biden several times leading up to Tuesday's announcement including more times in the last three or four days than he had all year.

Clyburn is credited with helping Biden to secure the Democratic nomination for president. He endorsed Biden on Feb. 26, three days before the South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary on Feb. 29.

"I know Joe Biden. I know his character, his heart, and his record. Joe Biden has stood for the hard-working people of South Carolina. We know Joe. But more importantly, he knows us," Clyburn tweeted that day. "In South Carolina, we choose presidents. I'm calling on you to stand with @JoeBiden."

"I want the public to know that I am voting for Joe Biden. South Carolina should be voting for Joe Biden," Clyburn said at a news conference in North Charleston.

Clyburn said he'd gotten to know Biden when the two were in Congress.

Clyburn and Biden served for several years in Congress. Clyburn was elected in 1992 and Biden served in the Senate from 1973 until he was elected vice president in 2008.