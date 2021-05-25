Report: other than alcohol and marijuana, Charles Green had no drugs in his system

The report also indicates that his urine tested positive for cannabinoids (marijuana) but also notes that this was an abnormal result. And it also indicates that Green had taken aspirin at some point.

"Although he had some marijuana in his system, he had no other drugs in his system at the time of his death," Sellers said.

Sellers added that if he would have been tested two days ago, he would have tested positive for cannabinoids, too.

Green tested negative for every remaining drug tested for, according to the report.

Sellers said that Green had been tasered in the head as he reportedly fought with police officers after he crashed his car after reportedly leading police on a chase.

He added that he did not believe tasering someone in the head was an appropriate police procedure anywhere and that any police officer would say the same thing.

Sellers added that he believed that negligence was involved.

Sellers also praised Timmonsville Police Chief Thomas McFadden and multiple people at the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for their handling of the case so far.