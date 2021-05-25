Report: other than alcohol and marijuana, Charles Green had no drugs in his system

FLORENCE, S.C. – Other than possibly alcohol and marijuana, there were no drugs in Charles Green's system when he allegedly ran from a Timmonsville police officer on April 8, according to a toxicology report.
Bakari Sellers, the Green family's attorney, held a news conference Tuesday afternoon to dispel rumors that Charles Green had been using drugs prior to his interaction with police on April 8.
Green, 33, died two days after a Timmonsville police officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop that turned into a pursuit and resulted in a crash.
Green was treated by emergency medical service personnel following the crash and was taken to a local hospital after he complained of having difficulty breathing. He died two days later in the hospital.
Sellers provided a copy of a toxicology report conducted by McLeod Regional Medical Center during the time Green was hospitalized following his interaction with the Timmonsville Police Department.
The toxicology report indicates that a serum test showed Green had 10 mg/dL of alcohol in his system at 7 p.m. on April 8. A footnote adds that the alcohol level was gathered for medical purposes, not legal ones.
"I can tell you but I would have a doctor or somebody review that," Sellers said of this part of the report. "I think that the most important part of that was that there was a question brought up even in the official documents and police reports that he had inhaled drugs."
The report also indicates that his urine tested positive for cannabinoids (marijuana) but also notes that this was an abnormal result. And it also indicates that Green had taken aspirin at some point.
"Although he had some marijuana in his system, he had no other drugs in his system at the time of his death," Sellers said.
Sellers added that if he would have been tested two days ago, he would have tested positive for cannabinoids, too.
Green tested negative for every remaining drug tested for, according to the report.
Sellers said that Green had been tasered in the head as he reportedly fought with police officers after he crashed his car after reportedly leading police on a chase.
He added that he did not believe tasering someone in the head was an appropriate police procedure anywhere and that any police officer would say the same thing.
Sellers added that he believed that negligence was involved.
Sellers also praised Timmonsville Police Chief Thomas McFadden and multiple people at the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for their handling of the case so far.
"Yet and still, we have questions that are unanswered," Sellers said. "We're not out here chanting and screaming for someone to be fired. We're not asking for someone to be arrested for the Department of Justice. But, we are asking for answers."
Sellers said that the most important part was that a family would not be whole.
Jessica, Green's wife, said she thought about their youngest daughter, Mersadez, and how she would grow up without a father. Green's mother, Shirlene, cried during Sellers's comments and only managed to say she wanted answers between tears.
Sellers also said that he wanted all of the information in the case to become public at the appropriate time.