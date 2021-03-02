 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reported shoplifting, police pursuit end in arrest
0 comments

Reported shoplifting, police pursuit end in arrest

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A reported shoplifting that started on Pamplico Highway Tuesday morning ended with an arrest on Dixie Street.

Florence Police responded to KJ's IGA on Pamplico Highway to a reported shoplifting of beer and, en route, were told the suspect struck a person in the parking lot with his car as he was leaving, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle in the area but the suspect didn't stop for blue lights and officers ended the pursuit.

"The suspect abandoned the vehicle in the 800 block of Gladstone Street. Officers took the suspect, Nikkikel Niquan Hickson, into custody in the 800 block of Dixie Street a few moments later," Capt. Mike Brandt wrote in a release on the incident.

"Hickson has been charged with shoplifting (enhancement), assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, failure to stop for blue lights and driving under suspension," Brandt wrote in the release.

He has be transported to the Florence County Detention center. Additional charges are possible.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rhino calf takes first wobbly steps at Australian zoo

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Florence man charged with catalytic converter thefts

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man faces nine counts of injury to property to obtain nonferrous metals in connection with theft of catalytic converters from vehicles on South Irby Street, East Howe Springs Road, Claussen Road and Pamplico Highway.

+13
Kelley’s Fine Arts raises money to help others through dance
Local News

Kelley’s Fine Arts raises money to help others through dance

FLORENCE, S.C. — Kelley’s Fine Arts dance studio takes pride in using dancing to bring love and support to those in need. For years, the dance studio has held dance concerts that give a “Sneak Peak” at its competition dance routines while raising money for a member of the dance family or for the community. This year, Sneak Peak 2021 was held on Jan. 30 at Camden High School.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert