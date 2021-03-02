Reported shoplifting, police pursuit end in arrest

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A reported shoplifting that started on Pamplico Highway Tuesday morning ended with an arrest on Dixie Street.

Florence Police responded to KJ's IGA on Pamplico Highway to a reported shoplifting of beer and, en route, were told the suspect struck a person in the parking lot with his car as he was leaving, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle in the area but the suspect didn't stop for blue lights and officers ended the pursuit.

"The suspect abandoned the vehicle in the 800 block of Gladstone Street. Officers took the suspect, Nikkikel Niquan Hickson, into custody in the 800 block of Dixie Street a few moments later," Capt. Mike Brandt wrote in a release on the incident.

"Hickson has been charged with shoplifting (enhancement), assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, failure to stop for blue lights and driving under suspension," Brandt wrote in the release.

He has be transported to the Florence County Detention center. Additional charges are possible.