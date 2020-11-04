 Skip to main content
Republicans gain one Florence County Council seat
Republicans gain one Florence County Council seat

FLORENCE, S.C. — When newly elected members Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II and Jerry W. Yarborough Jr. are sworn in, the Florence County Council will have a 6-3 Republican majority. 

Yarborough defeated Democrat Kenneth McAllister to win the County Council District 4 seat. 

Yarborough received 3,563 of the votes cast or 51.38% of the total votes cast. McAllister received 3,367 of the votes cast or 48.56% of the total votes cast. 

"Thank you to everyone who supported me throughout this journey," Yarborough said on Facebook. "Because of all of you last night, we claimed victory. This is a win for all of Florence County but especially District 4, as I will work tirelessly to fulfill my campaign promises of new jobs, new industry, better schools and making Florence a place where people want to choose as their forever home."

He added that he wanted to be accessible and help where needed. 

The seat was held by Democrat Mitchell Kirby. 

McAllister defeated Kirby in the June 9 Democratic primary. 

Both Yarborough and McAllister previously ran for the seat against Kirby. McAllister ran against Kirby in the 2008 Democratic primary for Council District 4, losing by  63.44% to 36.56%. Kirby defeated Yarborough by 54.95% to 44.93% in the 2016 general election. 

McAllister defeated Kirby to win the Democratic nomination for the seat in the June 9 primary. 

The Florence County Council had 5-4 Republican majority prior to James Schofield's death earlier this year.

Brand, currently the mayor pro tempore of the city of Florence, was elected with 5,961 votes, or 69.56%, of the ballots cast in the special election to fill the remaining two years of Schofield's four-year term on the county council representing District 8. 

Democratic challenger Amiri Hooker received 2,599 votes, or 30.33% of the total.

Brand thanked the voters and added that they felt like he would work to accomplish his campaign promises of continued economic development and improved city county relations. 

He added that he would do the best he could to represent the district. Brand also thanked the city council for educating him on the operation of local government, an education he said he considered invaluable to him. 

Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. and Councilmen Kent C. Caudle and Roger Poston were all reelected without opposition. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

