Republicans gain one Florence County Council seat

FLORENCE, S.C. — When newly elected members Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II and Jerry W. Yarborough Jr. are sworn in, the Florence County Council will have a 6-3 Republican majority.

Yarborough defeated Democrat Kenneth McAllister to win the County Council District 4 seat.

Yarborough received 3,563 of the votes cast or 51.38% of the total votes cast. McAllister received 3,367 of the votes cast or 48.56% of the total votes cast.

"Thank you to everyone who supported me throughout this journey," Yarborough said on Facebook. "Because of all of you last night, we claimed victory. This is a win for all of Florence County but especially District 4, as I will work tirelessly to fulfill my campaign promises of new jobs, new industry, better schools and making Florence a place where people want to choose as their forever home."

He added that he wanted to be accessible and help where needed.

The seat was held by Democrat Mitchell Kirby.

McAllister defeated Kirby in the June 9 Democratic primary.