FLORENCE, S.C. —Pee Dee Medical Professionals Association Inc., along with Mt. Zion AME Church of Florence, will play host to the rescheduled 11th annual “Walk To Health” Saturday from 8:15 to 11 a.m.

This free event will be held at Mt. Zion AME Church at 1305 E. Cheves St. in Florence.

The theme of this year’s event is “Getting Fit Together” and activities will include a warmup session and a post-walk guest speaker, Henry Well of the SC Cancer Alliance. Well oversees the development of the cancer plan for South Carolina which aims to reduce the harm of cancer across the state. The walk will be followed by a health fair with health and wellness vendors targeting the health of underserved groups. The focus includes diabetes, obesity, heart disease, hypertension, stroke, cancer, healthy living, exercise and nutrition education.

Online registration is now closed but you can register onsite with final onsite registration and check-in at 7:45 a.m. Former registrants do not need to sign up again.

PDMPA includes minority health care providers serving the Pee Dee region with a mission to decrease health disparities in the surrounding under-served communities. The group's vision is to educate and enrich communities regarding health and health-care-related issues through education, service activities, outreach projects and regular giving. The members are doctors, nurse practitioners, chiropractors, podiatrists, psychologists, therapists and other health care providers.