Research Center on a mission to conserve

FLORENCE, S.C. — Dr. Ariel A. Szogi discussed the United States Department of Agriculture’s soil and water conservation efforts, coastal plain crop production enhancement and a new technology that is transforming the agriculture industry at Monday’s Florence Rotary Club meeting.

Szogi is a supervisory soil scientist and research leader at the Coastal Plains Soil, Water and Plant Research Center in Florence. The center is in Florence, but research is conducted from the border of Virginia to the coastal plain of Florida, he said.

The Center’s mission is to conduct research and create solutions to improve agricultural production, protect the environment, and enhance the conservation of natural resources to make agriculture efficient and profitable.

Szogi opened his speech by explaining the research center is experiencing a staffing shortage. No industry has been unscathed by the Great Resignation, in which people left their jobs at alarmingly fast rates. The center is composed of eight scientists, three postdoctoral associates, 10 support scientist staff, four administrative staff and one IT staff person.

It has been found that the coastal plain has low soil fertility and poor water holding capacity, Szogi said.The coastal plain has a 50% chance of variable precipitation which means the coastal plain has a chance of 20 continuous days with no rain each crop season.

In 2000, the research center traveled to North Carolina State University where research uncovered there were too many animals in the coastal plain. This means that there was too much manure on crops, which was detrimental. The USDA and universities partnered to create a system where the manure could be disposed of properly.

At the Center, there is a system controlled by computers that evaluates how much water a plant needs. Szogi said this was important because this means that water can be conserved.

“Agriculture is competing with several industries,” he said. “With new technologies, we can conserve our water resources because other industries are competing for water as well.”

The Coastal Plain’s Soil, Water and Plant Research Center has been expanding its outreach programs to involve the community and schools. A new program in the works is where a science professor from Texas A&M University speaks to science teachers in Florence 1 Schools for a two-day camp.

Ten to 20 science teachers will be chosen, and the program is completely funded by the USDA.