Resident safely escapes burning Florence County home

FLORENCE, S.C. — A Florence County resident safely escaped a burning mobile home Saturday afternoon.
Windy Hill firefighters with automatic mutual aid from the city of Florence responded to the mobile home on South Fifth Street just outside the city limits.
The resident told firefighters that flames were shooting up the wall behind the stove when the resident woke from a nap.
Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the mobile home.
Florence firefighters emptied their water tank as well as the tank of the first Windy Hill engine on the scene before two tankers arrived with needed water.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
Firefighters said the home was a complete loss.
The Red Cross was called to assist the family.