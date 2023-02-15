As former South Carolina governor and U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley starts her campaign for president, many people in her hometown of Bamberg are thrilled to see her run.

“We think it's wonderful. She's a native of Bamberg and we're just excited that she's thinking about running,” Bamberg Mayor Nancy Foster said.

“It’ll mean a lot to all of us. A lot of pride, and I feel like it would mean a lot to Bamberg,” Foster said.

Although Haley no longer resides in the town of more than 3,000 people, residents still remember the Republican from her earlier years.

“She was real smart, she had really good manners and was such a sweet girl,” said Lillian Bamberg, one of Haley’s former teachers.

“She was just like her peers and she's always been. When she was here, she was just a good old, normal teenager,” Bamberg said.

Paul Eubanks thinks she’d do a “fantastic job” as president.

Haley is “very level headed and she thinks for herself,” he said.

“She can do it, she'll be the one. She has diversity, she don't care if you're white, Black or Spanish. I’ve known her along time and she’s got my vote. If there's going to be a woman president, I think she will make a great one,” Eubanks said.

Haley is a graduate of Orangeburg Preparatory Schools, where’s she’s spoken of as an example of what students can achieve.

Interim Head of Schools Libby Ray said, “teachers have stressed to the kids that you might be from a small town in South Carolina, but dream big because you can reach your goals and reach your dreams if you just put forth all the effort, if you’re dedicated, smart and hardworking – we have a lot of students that fit the bill.”

“You're from South Carolina and you think maybe some of these goals are out of your reach, but they're not. You just work hard, you stay dedicated and you hold true to your values and set your goals high because you can reach them,” Ray said.

Foster said Haley’s achievements can inspire others.

“I think it'll mean a lot for our young people to think maybe they can achieve such a high honor,” Foster said.

Many of the people in town have high hopes for Haley and say she has what it takes to run.

“She's certainly very bright and articulate and she does her homework. She knows how the average person lives and I think that's really important if you're going to be in a high office," Foster said.