Residents speak on the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

FLORENCE, S.C. — Some people in Florence applauded Friday's Supreme Court ruling on abortion. Others were disgusted and disappointed.

Jack Guinn of Florence said the decision is a frightening one.

“As a man in this country it is not my place to be entirely upset over this issue," he said. "But I am angry. As a young person who has a lot of friends who are impacted by this legislation, I believe it is irresponsible, especially in a time where there is food supply shortages, baby formula shortages, and mass shootings happening every day. It is really a disheartening and frightening decision."

Lanisha Brown said a man should not have the ability to tell a woman what to do with her body.

“I believe this decision is wrong,” she said. “I don’t see how people can tell a woman what she can and cannot do to her body. I don’t think it has anything to do with a constitutional right. It is free will."

"You don’t know the circumstances for how a woman got pregnant," she continued. "It could be incest, rape, it could interfere with her lifestyle. It is very wrong for a man to be able to tell a woman what to do with her body.”

Shannon Nichols said she was disgusted.

“Roe v. Wade should have not been overturned and now all the states will have control over what women should do with their bodies and it is not fair," Nichols said.

Michelle Derrick of Conway said she was thankful for the Supreme Court's decision.

“I am very happy with the decision,” she said. “I am confident that it was never in the Constitution to kill an unborn baby and I am thankful for the Supreme Court’s decision. Ultimately, the decision is left to the states where the legislature is responsible and has to answer to the voters. I am in support and very thankful.”

Sarah Huggins of Laurens said she was excited about the news.

“I am extremely excited the Supreme Court overturned it,” she said. "I know a lot of people are upset it does not do away with abortion. I think that people who are pro-abortion try to use the most rare circumstances to justify abortion, but abortion is murder to me. I am extremely excited that they overturned it.”

Tina Beck said the decision is sending women backward instead of forward.

“I feel this is a horrible decision,” she said. “I think this is taking women back. Women are just as important as men, if not more.”

