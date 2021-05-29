Resiliency and the military: A disciplined outlook for healthier outcomes

“Resilience has benefited me greatly also in civilian life; everything doesn’t always go as planned or advertised and when things get tough, you can either quit or be resilient and push forward to accomplish your goal,” he said.

Smith also relied on his resilience skills to manage fears and stress during the pandemic.

“When the pandemic began, I was serving overseas in the middle east, with a new baby daughter back in the states,” he said. “With everything in the news about the pandemic and things beginning to shut down, it worried me, but I knew I had a job to do and a family to provide for. So, I continued with the mission, and did what I knew how to do to make sure my family had what they needed while I was gone.”

How the military cultivates resilience

From the individual recruit to the military as a whole, the DoD works to install an enduring culture of resiliency. This includes:

Promoting a shared purpose — Enlisted men and women are provided a shared purpose and duty that goes beyond themselves, and this sense of purpose is nurtured and reinforced throughout their career, from basic training through retirement.