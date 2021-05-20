Resolution may allow Florence County to move forward on Project Star

He added in April that the agreement between the company and the county was for 30 years. Smith said the agreement calls for an assessment ratio of 6% and a millage rate of 0.361 mills. He added that the county would provide a 50% credit for the first five years and then 25% for the remaining 25 years.

Smith said the agreement also calls for an additional credit if the company invests $7 million or more between years five and 10 of the agreement and a clawback provision if the company fails to meet its promises.

The council also approved resolutions providing for fee in lieu of taxes agreements with Projects Hydrangea and Proton.

Smith said that Hydrangea was an expansion of a distribution facility. He said that the company would agree to invest $27.5 million including $6.5 million of real property (land) and $21 million in equipment and other assets. Smith added that the $6.5 million land investment would not qualify for a fee in lieu of agreement but would be assessed at a 6% ratio. He said the project would result in 310 new jobs over a five year period.

In exchange, the company would receive a 30-year fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement calling for a 6% assessment ratio, and millage rate of 361.1 mills and a special source revenue credit of 10% for 15 years.

Smith said that Project Proton is the relocation of a South Carolina company's headquarters that would result in an investment of between $13 million to $15 million. He said in exchange, the company would receive a 30-year fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement calling for a 6% assessment ratio, and millage rate of 361.1 mills.

