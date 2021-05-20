Resolution may allow Florence County to move forward on Project Star

FLORENCE, S.C. – Project Star may soon be twinkling again in the eyes of the Florence County Council.
The Florence County Council voted unanimously Thursday morning to approve a resolution requested by Gov. Henry McMaster that could provide the legislative fix that will allow the economic development project to go forward.
The resolution requests that the boundary line between Florence and Darlington counties remain the same, despite an ongoing survey to correct inaccurate or poorly marked boundaries.
K.G. "Rusty" Smith Jr., Florence County administrator, told the county council prior to approval that the survey's results would create "major logistical problems for emergency services" and would disrupt an understanding between the counties that goes back "years and years."
Smith said that an area of Darlington is zoned in emergency services maps to go to Florence County's 911 Center but if the boundary is changed, those calls would go to Darlington and the Darlington emergency services would need to travel to Florence County, get on the interstate, and then exit back into Darlington County.
He added that if the Project Star facility was built and located in Darlington County, the facility's insurance rates would go from rating of three to 10, resulting in a minimum 70% higher cost to the company.
Smith also added that moving the boundary would result in around 100 parcels changing or partly changing counties. He added that the parcels changing potentially could include the parcel of the clerk to the Darlington County Council and a parcel of a member of Florence County staff.
He said that state Rep. Jay Jordan had worked with McMaster's office and McMaster's office requested the counties approve resolutions requesting the boundary remain the same. Smith said that Darlington County would likely approve a resolution next month.
Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. thanked Jordan for his work to get the legislative fix for the issue.
In January, Kent Caudle made a motion to keep Project Star on the council's agenda while a legislative fix was created to resolve a dilemma regarding the company.
One of the ordinances kept on the agenda authorizes a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement between the county and the unidentified company in exchange for the company's investment of $6.7 million in the county. The other ordinance adds property owned by the company into a metaphorical joint county industrial park in Florence and Darlington counties.
As it involves a joint county industrial park, the second ordinance also required the approval of the Darlington County Council. This was accomplished at the December 2019 meeting of that council.
Four other Florence County economic development projects are working their way through the county council's approval process. On Thursday, the council held third and final reading of an ordinance approving a fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with Project Ice but did not identify the company.
The council also approved the second reading of an ordinance authorizing a fee in lieu of taxes agreement with Project Jam.
Project Ice will invest $35.6 million and create 179 jobs at a manufacturing facility to be established in the county.
Florence County Administrator K.G. “Rusty” Smith Jr. said at the April meeting that company would invest $8 million in land and the remaining $27.6 in machinery and equipment.
In exchange, Florence County provides a fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement, a $25,000 economic development grant, and special source revenue credits to the company.
Smith said in April the agreement is for 30 years at a 6% assessment ratio with a 0.3611 millage rate, 10-year credit of 50%, and a clawback provision if the company fails to meet its promises.
Smith said at the April meeting that Project Jam would represent an investment of $11.2 million in Florence County — $9 million in land and $2.2 million in other assets — and the creation of 150 new jobs over five years.
He added in April that the agreement between the company and the county was for 30 years. Smith said the agreement calls for an assessment ratio of 6% and a millage rate of 0.361 mills. He added that the county would provide a 50% credit for the first five years and then 25% for the remaining 25 years.
Smith said the agreement also calls for an additional credit if the company invests $7 million or more between years five and 10 of the agreement and a clawback provision if the company fails to meet its promises.
The council also approved resolutions providing for fee in lieu of taxes agreements with Projects Hydrangea and Proton.
Smith said that Hydrangea was an expansion of a distribution facility. He said that the company would agree to invest $27.5 million including $6.5 million of real property (land) and $21 million in equipment and other assets. Smith added that the $6.5 million land investment would not qualify for a fee in lieu of agreement but would be assessed at a 6% ratio. He said the project would result in 310 new jobs over a five year period.
In exchange, the company would receive a 30-year fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement calling for a 6% assessment ratio, and millage rate of 361.1 mills and a special source revenue credit of 10% for 15 years.
Smith said that Project Proton is the relocation of a South Carolina company's headquarters that would result in an investment of between $13 million to $15 million. He said in exchange, the company would receive a 30-year fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement calling for a 6% assessment ratio, and millage rate of 361.1 mills.