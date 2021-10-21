 Skip to main content
Respect: Florence County Council honors Johnny 'Abe' Abraham Sr.
FLORENCE COUNTY

Respect: Florence County Council honors Johnny 'Abe' Abraham Sr.

Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye presents Vinetha Abraham with a case containing mementos of her late husband, Johnny.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye and the Florence County Council paid their respects to a fallen police officer Thursday morning. 

The Florence County Council voted unanimously to approve a resolution recognizing the late Johnny "Abe" Abraham Sr. for his contributions to the county as a law enforcement officer for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Florence County Sheriff's Office. 

Joye presented to Abraham's wife, Vinetha, and son, Johnny Abraham Jr.,  a case containing several items as Al Bradley presented to the family a framed copy of the resolution recognizing Abraham. 

Abraham died on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, after an illness. He served as a law enforcement officer for 38 years including as a captain supervising the Pee Dee region for the State Law Enforcement Division. Prior to his death, he had been named Florence County chief deputy by Joye. 

Joye called Abraham's death a great loss. 

"He was a great friend and a brother to us," Joye said. "He is truly missed. As we move on forward, he will never be forgotten. I can promise you that." 

Bradley called Abraham an outstanding law enforcement officer. 

The Rev. Waymon Mumford, a former Florence police chief, said that Abraham was a fine, fine officer and added that he represented his community in a mighty way. 

"He was a lovable guy and he and I go way back," Mumford said. "He will always be in our memory."

Kent Caudle said he played football with Abraham at Southside High School. He called Abraham a great teammate. He added that he was glad to see the council approve the resolution. 

Johnny Abraham Jr. said the family appreciated the resolution. 

Other Florence County Council Action

The council also approved:

  • The third and final reading of an ordinance rezoning a property on East Broach Street.
  • The introduction of ordinances rezoning a property on South Morris Street near Lake City, allowing for a fee in lieu of taxes agreement with and incorporating property owned by Project Swift and allowing the town of Pamplico to serve a water and sewer service area granted to but not currently served by the city of Florence. 
  • A resolution supporting Virtus Academy borrowing up to $15.5 million to purchase land and to build a high school. 
  • The reappointments of Charles Munn to serve District 2 (Roger Poston) on the Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse, Dawn Munn to serve in an at-large capacity on the same commission, and Jeff Helton to serve on the Economic Development Partnership Board representing District 4 (Jerry Yarborough Jr.). 
  • The appointment of Tim McGee to serve on the Senior Center Commission representing District 8 (Buddy Brand). 
  • The use of $958,900 in third penny sales tax funds and $100 from Howe Springs Fire Department funds for the purchase of two tanker trucks and the refurbishing of a county owned rescue vehicle. 
  • The expenditure of up to 28,800 in Council District 2 (Roger Poston) infrastructure funding allocations and $14,700 in road system maintenance fee funds for improvements at Bartell Landing. 
  • The purchase of approximately seven acres of land on the Sardis Highway near Timmonsville that will be developed into a park for $30,000 from the county general fund. 
  • The use of up to $30,000 of Council District 1 (Jason Springs) funding road system maintenance fee funds for patching and resurfacing on McClam Street in Lake City. 
  • The purchase of approximately five acres of land to be used for an Olanta Fire Department station for $25,000 from the third penny sales tax funds. 
  • The expenditure of up to $6,122.50 from Council District 1 (Jason Springs) funding road system maintenance fee funds for road stone to be placed on Soloman Road. 
  • The declaration of a 2001 rescue vehicle as surplus, the disposal of the vehicle in the means most advantageous to the county and the use of the proceeds to repair and repaint a vehicle owned by the Timmonsville Rescue Squad. 
  • The council also head from Pee Dee Coalition Executive Director Ellen Hamilton about Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Planning Director Shawn Brashear about the update to the county's comprehensive plan. 
Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

