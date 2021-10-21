Respect: Florence County Council honors Johnny 'Abe' Abraham Sr.

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye and the Florence County Council paid their respects to a fallen police officer Thursday morning.
The Florence County Council voted unanimously to approve a resolution recognizing the late Johnny "Abe" Abraham Sr. for his contributions to the county as a law enforcement officer for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
Joye presented to Abraham's wife, Vinetha, and son, Johnny Abraham Jr., a case containing several items as Al Bradley presented to the family a framed copy of the resolution recognizing Abraham.
Abraham died on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, after an illness. He served as a law enforcement officer for 38 years including as a captain supervising the Pee Dee region for the State Law Enforcement Division. Prior to his death, he had been named Florence County chief deputy by Joye.
Joye called Abraham's death a great loss.
"He was a great friend and a brother to us," Joye said. "He is truly missed. As we move on forward, he will never be forgotten. I can promise you that."
Bradley called Abraham an outstanding law enforcement officer.
The Rev. Waymon Mumford, a former Florence police chief, said that Abraham was a fine, fine officer and added that he represented his community in a mighty way.
"He was a lovable guy and he and I go way back," Mumford said. "He will always be in our memory."
Kent Caudle said he played football with Abraham at Southside High School. He called Abraham a great teammate. He added that he was glad to see the council approve the resolution.
Johnny Abraham Jr. said the family appreciated the resolution.