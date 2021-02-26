Retired educator and healthcare organization receive Marion Medallion awards

FLORENCE, S.C. — A revered educator and community leader and a nonprofit health care organization — one dedicated to equal education for all children, the other dedicated to providing equal health care for all, regardless of ability to pay — were honored on Friday as recipients of the 2021 Marion Medallions.
Retired educator Allie Eugene Brooks Jr. of Florence and Florence-based nonprofit health care provider HopeHealth were recognized for their service to the community.
The ceremony was held at the FMU Performing Arts Center.
The awards, first presented in 2012, are given each year by Francis Marion University and the Morning News to recognize those who give quietly of themselves for the betterment of others.
Brooks is a retired educator, civic leader, family man, mentor and champion for equitable education for all children. He was the stern yet beloved principal at Wilson from 1974 to June 2005 and later became the Florence School District One superintendent, a position he held from June 2010 to June 2014.
During Brooks’ career he received many accolades, including being named the Outstanding Principal of the Year by the S.C. Association of Secondary School Principals in 1987.
HopeHealth was founded in 1991 as Hope for the Pee Dee, a grassroots HIV/AIDS support organization. The mission changed and expanded over the years. Now HopeHealth employs more than 550 people in soon to be 15 locations throughout the Pee Dee. HopeHealth provides integrated health services for more than 50,000 patients in Aiken, Clarendon, Florence, Orangeburg and Williamsburg counties. Everyone who walks in the door, regardless of their ability to pay, is treated with the same compassion, care and respect. Of those treated at HopeHealth, 25 percent don’t have the ability to pay for health care. Because of responsiveness and responsibilities on the part of its physicians, nurses and staff, HopeHealth has kept down the cost of health care. HopeHealth was designated a federally qualified health center in 2007 to expand services to include primary and pediatric care.
In presenting the medallion to HopeHealth, FMU President Fred Carter said the single criterion for this award is that the recipient “work to make this world a better place and expect absolutely nothing in return” for the effort.
He said from its creation 10 years ago, the Marion Medallion has honored those who have helped the sick, feed the hungry and sheltered the homeless. It has also honored business executives, coaches, educators, volunteers and philanthropists.
He said HopeHealth began as a small group, but today it is a “powerful force for accomplishing miraculous things across our region.”
In accepting the award on behalf of the 550 recipients at HopeHealth, Carl Humphries, CEO, said, “It is truly an honor we will cherish for years to come.”
He said, “There are a variety of ways that our community honors its citizens; as I reflect on the nature of this award and the link it has to community service, it really makes me proud that HopeHealth was selected.”
There are many people to thank, he said. He recognized members of the HopeHealth board and staff present. He also thanked FMU and the Morning News for creating this award.
Humphries said that in the days since the initial announcement that HopeHealth was receiving Marion Medallion award was made, he had time to reflect on what it is about HopeHealth that causes it to be seen in this light, worthy of this recognition.
Humphries said he came up with three characteristics that he believes HopeHealth and its employees have that caused them to be a candidate for the award. Those characteristics are “perseverance, compassion and pursuit of excellence.”
“Hopefully these were some of the characteristics that were seen in us and caused us to be recognized,” Humphries said.
In introducing Brooks, Don Kausler, regional editor of the Morning News, said the question shouldn’t be, “Why him?” The question is, "What took us so long?”
“The man, the myth, the legend,” Kausler said of Brooks, a mentor, civic leader and an educator who puts all children first.
Brooks is a legend for his work with education, for what he accomplished at Wilson High School, a man worthy of a Marion Medallion.
Brooks has spent his adult life guiding and molding students into future leaders.
Brooks said he was accepting the award on behalf of all the men and women who worked with him, and for his family, especially his wife.
He said, “My wife can tell you that being principal is a 24/7, 365 job.”
Brooks said on many occasions he would get up at 5 a.m. and not get home until late at night.
He said that while the high schools in the district were rivals, “when it came down to the business of doing what is best for the students, we worked as a team.”
He said one thing they did as a team was build an environment where people trusted them to take care of their children.
“When children came on campus, they were mine,” Brooks said. “… And I meant that.”
Brooks concluded by saying he wanted to thank the community in general, because he said you don’t accomplish anything by yourself.
“It is what other people think of you that establishes your sense of worth,” Brooks said. “If people don’t trust you, then you are just in front, you’re not leading.”
Brooks said the greatest thing you can do is be of help to someone, to be God-centered.
He said, “Allie E Brooks Jr.’s name is on the award, but I accept it on behalf of the men, women, children and everybody else I have worked with.”
He thanked his wife, family, the community that helped raise him, fellow educators, veterans, clergy and the community for their part in helping him accomplish what he has accomplished in life.
“All the awards I have received have been surprises,” he said. “I thank all of you.”
Officials of FMU and the Morning News work in partnership to select recipients. The medallions are awarded on or about Feb. 27 — Francis Marion Day — each year.
The medallion is named for Gen. Francis Marion, the namesake of FMU, a revolutionary war leader who guided the guerrilla forces in the Pee Dee region.
The medallion award is an actual medallion. It is a gold-plated bronze piece that weighs 2.5 pounds and is 6 inches in diameter. Francis Marion’s likeness is on one side. The recipient’s name is engraved on the reverse side.