Retired educator and healthcare organization receive Marion Medallion awards

FLORENCE, S.C. — A revered educator and community leader and a nonprofit health care organization — one dedicated to equal education for all children, the other dedicated to providing equal health care for all, regardless of ability to pay — were honored on Friday as recipients of the 2021 Marion Medallions.

Retired educator Allie Eugene Brooks Jr. of Florence and Florence-based nonprofit health care provider HopeHealth were recognized for their service to the community.

The ceremony was held at the FMU Performing Arts Center.

The awards, first presented in 2012, are given each year by Francis Marion University and the Morning News to recognize those who give quietly of themselves for the betterment of others.

Brooks is a retired educator, civic leader, family man, mentor and champion for equitable education for all children. He was the stern yet beloved principal at Wilson from 1974 to June 2005 and later became the Florence School District One superintendent, a position he held from June 2010 to June 2014.

During Brooks’ career he received many accolades, including being named the Outstanding Principal of the Year by the S.C. Association of Secondary School Principals in 1987.