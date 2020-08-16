Retrofit sip-n-seat moving to old passenger depot in Hartsville

“I have a small budget,” she said. “I refinish my furniture.”

She said the floors and wood walls will remain.

“It’s a beautiful building,” she said.

A conference table and the desk that was left in the room — once the office of ALM Wiggins, the Atlantic Coast Line Railroad board chairman — will be kept and used.

Stellingworth said the lease on the current Retrofit location ends in October, and she will close it in mid-September to move her furnishing to the new location.

Stellingworth said she is not setting a time to open the new location and that there have already been delays.

Since the building is historic, Stellingworth is able to receive some funding for the restoration, as long as she keeps certain elements the same.

The building has a long history in Hartsville. The Hartsville Passenger Depot was built by the Atlantic Coast Line Railroad in 1908. It served the town until 1940 when the ACL discontinued passenger train service to Hartsville. The depot was remodeled in 1948 to house the office of the chairman of the ALC Board. The office was occupied by Wiggins until 1980.