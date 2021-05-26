Return to Work Job Fair to be held Thursday at the Florence Regional Airport

FLORENCE — A Return to Work Job Fair is being held Thursday at the Florence Regional Airport on Terminal Drive.

The event is being hosted by the airport with support from the Greater Florence Chamber and S.C. Works Pee Dee Centers.

Approximately 60 area businesses will be represented, sharing career prospects and company benefits for those seeking employment opportunities. These are jobs in all sectors of industry and business.

Priority access will be given to veterans from 10 to 10:15 a.m.

The general public is welcome from 10:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is free to attend, and parking is provided.

“It’s also a great opportunity to visit the modern Florence Airport,” said Mike Miller, president of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. “Job seekers need to bring their resumes since the event is an opportunity to match qualified job seekers with the area’s current job vacancies.”

Miller said the chamber jumped at the chance to participate and help contribute positively to the employment solutions.

There is no cost to attend, but health and safety guides will be observed, along with social distancing. Masks are suggested.

For more information, contact S.C. Works Pee Dee at 843-519-1245 or the chamber offices at 854-665-0515.